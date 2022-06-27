Iran: Khamenei expresses concern over the escalating social unrest

The supreme leader of the Iranian regime, Ali Khamenei, spoke at the so-called Congress of Martyrs of the Nomadic Community on June 12, but his words weren’t made public until nine days later, on June 21.”Today, cultural work is more important than anything else for the Iranian nation as a whole, including the nomads. Today, the enemy of Islam and the Iranian nation relies on soft war.

He claimed that foreigners had made numerous attempts to infiltrate the nomads and persuade them to betray their nation through civil war, disintegration, and other means.

In his speech, Khamenei expressed concern over rising unrest within the ranks of his regime by highlighting the weakening of “religious beliefs” of people as “the most important target of the soft war.”

Other times in his speeches, he claimed that the regime’s “enemies” were doing anything to expose their incapacity and the fact that they were stuck in a dead-end with no hope of escape.

Khamenei’s comments can be interpreted as an admission of the escalating hostility his regime is experiencing as members of its inner circle lose hope for any course correction. This is demonstrated by direct attacks on Ebrahim Raisi from within the ranks of the regime, which was put in place to stifle any public expression of discontent.

Khamenei is well aware that the recent rise in the frequency and size of public demonstrations calling for the death of Raisi will eventually change the chants to “Death to Khamenei.”

Khamenei has been faced with difficult decisions, as evidenced by the delay in publishing the Supreme Leader of the mullahs’ speech. While his silence will open the door for more anti-government protests in which he will be the target of chants from the enraged populace that is yearning for freedom from the rule of mullahs, he will further reveal his setbacks if he speaks.

