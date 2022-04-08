Iran: Major Fire Outbreak at Mahshahr Petrochemical Plant

An explosion and fire at the Kavoshgaran Petroleum Refining Company, one of the Mahshahr Petrochemical Complex’s sites in southwestern Iran, severely injured two members of the unit on Thursday, March 31.

The incident was confirmed by the official state news agency, IRNA, which stated that the fire was extinguished and under control. Two workers from this petrochemical plant were reported to have suffered severe burns and were taken to Mahshahr’s Hajieh Narges Hospital. Firefighters were able to put out the fire, according to IRNA.

“The cause of the accident is being investigated by HSE experts of the Special Economic Zone Organization,” a spokesman for the Petrochemical Special Economic Zone told IRNA.

Fires and explosions in petrochemical plants and units in Iran, particularly in the Mahshahr economic zone, are not uncommon. Tondgouyan Petrochemical, Ilam Petrochemical, Khark Island Petrochemical Complex, and Kangan Petroleum Refinery in Mahshahr all experienced similar incidents.

In August 2021, the Hamour Company’s chemical waste warehouse in the Mahshahr Petrochemical Special Zone caught fire. In June of last year, the most widespread and destructive fire at an oil facility occurred at the Tehran oil refinery, which killed one person and injured another. While some of these incidents may have been intentioned, poor condition and worn-out equipment are also significant factors.

According to Mohsen Adibi, a spokesman for the Petrochemical Special Economic Zone, experts from the Special Economic Zone Organization are investigating the cause of the accident. This came just three days after the IRNA news agency reported that police had arrested “the perpetrators of the fire parked in the parking lot of the guest house of Rah-e Avaran Fanun Petrochemical Company in Mahshahr.”

#BREAKING#Khuzestan, SW #Iran—"Fearsome explosions at #Mahshahr Petrochemical Plant," state-run Borna website reported a few minutes ago. Two days earlier, official websites reported a fire at this facility's parking. "The fire's perpetrators were armed and arrested." pic.twitter.com/7hhJueYPR0 — Iran News Update (@IranNewsUpdate1) March 31, 2022

