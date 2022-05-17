Iran: MEK Conference Calling for Accountability Over Persistent Human Right Crimes

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) held a press conference in Paris on Friday, May 13, releasing for the first time the names and photographs of over 33,000 officials, interrogators, torturers, and executioners in Iran’s Prisons Organization.

Naziri cited recent protests in dozens of Iranian cities over the country’s deteriorating economic situation, as well as nationwide teacher protests. Hundreds of young people, as well as dozens of teachers, have been arrested by Iran’s ruling theocracy, according to Naziri. He emphasized that the regime’s futile efforts to prevent protests from spreading across the country are behind these arrests.

Naziri showed a video that listed the names of over 33,000 regimes’ top officials, interrogators, intelligence agents, executioners, guards, and mercenaries. He also showed photos of many of these same people obtained from inside Iran by the NCRI’s main constituent, the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK).

Naziri also revealed the names of the Prisons Organization’s top officials. “The location of the various rooms and phone numbers are available in this part,” he added as he presented the evidence.

Mr. Naziri stated, “The Prisons Organization is one of the most horrific and criminal organs of the religious fascism ruling Iran in terms of repression, torture, and execution.”

He also mentioned how Iran’s human rights situation has deteriorated since Ebrahim Raisi became the regime’s president. Raisi was a key figure in the massacre of more than 30,000 political prisoners in Iran in 1988.

Mr. Naziri emphasized that “the killing of prisoners under torture has continued” since Gholamhossain Mohseni Ejei became the regime’s Judiciary Chief. In many cases, judicial authorities claimed that inmates had committed suicide or attempted to portray their deaths as natural.”

Ali Safavi, a member of the NCRI’s Foreign Affairs Committee, joined Mr. Naziri. Safavi brought up the terrible situation in Iranian prisons in his remarks. He showed over a hundred photos of overcrowded cells obtained by the MEK in 23 of the country’s 31 provinces.

Safavi described the dreadful conditions in which prisoners were held, claiming that they were being denied their fundamental rights. He presented documents demonstrating that the number of actual prisoners in each prison was three to four times greater than the official capacity. “They are forced to sleep like sardines and are deprived of their basic needs, as you can see in the pictures,” Safavi said.

The NCRI’s Friday conference and its damning revelations highlight the importance of holding Iran’s genocidal regime accountable for its human rights violations.

“The shocking documents about prison conditions in Iran under the mullahs are a glimpse of the atrocities committed by a regime that has executed 120,000 political prisoners and murdered thousands more protesters in the past four decades,” said Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the NCRI’s President-elect, in response to the Iranian Resistance’s recent revelations of the torturers’ names.

“It is critical to establish a UN fact-finding mission to inspect Iran’s prisons. The UN Security Council must be referred the dossier on the crimes of the ruling religious fascism. Mrs. Rajavi continued, “Iran’s leaders, particularly Khamenei and Raisi, must face justice.”

“Inaction in the face of a regime’s crimes, which are a disgraceful stain on contemporary humanity,” she said, “is tantamount to rejecting the values upon which the United Nations and the European Union were founded and for which tens of millions of people have sacrificed their lives.”

