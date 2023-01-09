Iran: MEK Supporters Echo Calls for Regime Change in European Capitals

Holding a photo exhibit with images of slain protesters who were killed during the recent uprising inside Iran, the organizers also condemned the latest horrible crime of the regime and held the pictures of Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini to call for a worldwide condemnation and the stop of the execution of political prisoners.

January 7 – Paris, France

Freedom-loving Iranians and supporters of the #Iran opposition PMOI/MEK marking the third anniversary of the IRGC's downing of Flight PS752.#مرگ_بر_ستمگر_چه_شاه_باشه_چه_رهبر #آری_به_جمهوری_دمکراتیک pic.twitter.com/fc9LMdRoxx — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) January 7, 2023

Expressing outrage at the systemic murder and oppressing dissent by the clerical regime, they asked the international community to take immediate action to save the lives of other imprisoned protesters inside Iran.

January 7 – Oslo, Norway

Freedom-loving Iranians & #Iran opposition PMOI/MEK supporters marking the third anniversary of the IRGC's downing of Flight PS752.#مرگ_بر_ستمگر_چه_شاه_باشه_چه_رهبر #آری_به_جمهوری_دمکراتیک pic.twitter.com/Ea4NgymDnj — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) January 7, 2023

Also, honoring the murder of 167 passengers of the Ukrainian airliner PS752 that was shot down by the Iranian regime’s Revolutionary Guards Corps in 2020, supporters of the Iranian Resistance called on the governments to hold the regime’s authorities to account for the deliberate act of killing innocent people.

January 7 – London, England

Freedom-loving Iranians and supporters of the #Iran opposition PMOI/MEK marking the third anniversary of the IRGC's downing of Flight PS752.#مرگ_بر_ستمگر_چه_شاه_باشه_چه_رهبر #آری_به_جمهوری_دمکراتیک pic.twitter.com/LNpY6C6wel — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) January 7, 2023

The protesters called on the European countries to isolate the murderous regime in Tehran by cutting diplomatic and economic ties, shutting down embassies in Tehran, and expel Iranian diplomats from their soil.

January 7 – Gothenburg, Sweden

Freedom-loving Iranians and supporters of the #Iran opposition PMOI/MEK marking the third anniversary of the IRGC's downing of Flight PS752.#مرگ_بر_ستمگر_چه_شاه_باشه_چه_رهبر #آری_به_جمهوری_دمکراتیک pic.twitter.com/RbR8svNUry — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) January 7, 2023

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTub