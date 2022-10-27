Iran: Nationwide uprising continues, with large demonstrations in Berlin by MEK supporters

The nationwide uprising in Iran that was sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini is now on its 38th day. The 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in the Kurdistan Province was brutally assaulted by the morality police, and on September 16 she passed away from her wounds in a hospital in Tehran.

On Sunday, teachers struck in a number of Kurdish cities, including Saqqez, Marivan, and Kamyaran. Students at Yazd University were chanting, “Students will die but won’t submit to shame!” “Proud college students!” was chanted by Razi University students in Kermanshah to entice other students to join the demonstrations.

Tehran students also held protest gatherings on the same day. Students at Sharif University staged protest marches in spite of tight security and a recent brutal crackdown on students.

October 23 – #Iran

Local teachers in the cities of Marivan and Kamyaran are on strike in solidarity with the nationwide protests against the regime on the 38th day of the uprising.#IranRevolution2022#آزادی_آزادی_آزادی pic.twitter.com/ioCGzdP9Qm — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) October 23, 2022

College students and other young people took to the streets on Saturday during the day, and there were reports of an ongoing general strike in a number of Kurdish cities in western and northwest Iran, as well as among merchants in Gohardasht, Alborz Province, to the west of Tehran.

In Tabriz, protests were violent. To stop security forces from moving, protesters set roads on fire. Protesters were attacked and severely beaten by security forces in various Mashhad neighborhoods. But the locals kept staging street protests. The slogan “This is the year [Khamenei] will be deposed!” was shouted by demonstrators in Shahin Shahr.

October 23 – Yazd, central #Iran

Yazd University students continuing the nationwide protests against the regime on the 38th day of the uprising.#IranRevolution2022#آزادی_آزادی_آزادیpic.twitter.com/fnTOqlApgo — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) October 23, 2022

Large protest gatherings took place in Dezful on Saturday. Throughout their demonstration, they repeated their desire to topple the regime with the chant “Freedom! Freedom! Freedom!”

Additionally, there were protests in Kermanshah, Bukan, Mahabad, Sanandaj, and Tehran.

The ongoing uprising against the mullahs’ regime was supported by demonstrators from the Iranian Diaspora in Berlin. At the massive rally on Saturday, over 80,000 people participated and shouted “Death to Khamenei!” Death to the oppressor and to the dictator were two of the phrases used in support of the Iranian people. Other cities around the world, including Washington, Los Angeles, Toronto, and Stockholm, among others, also hosted similar protests.

President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the Iranian opposition National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) praised the Iranian people for their ongoing anti-regime uprising and the Berlin protest in their support. “On the 37th day of Iran protests, all sectors of Iranian society rose up, including university and high school students, workers, and bazaar merchants, filling the Iranian political scene in Iran and abroad with cries of ‘Death to Khamenei.'” She emphasized that “the Iranian people have once more shown that they want to overthrow the mullahs’ regime and establish a democratic republic.”

“From Tehran to Zahedan, Isfahan, Mashhad, Sanandaj, Ahvaz, and other cities, all sectors and ethnic groups, women, and men are united… Their unity has defeated Khamenei’s and his ruthless IRGC’s repressive measures to put an end to the uprising.”

On the 37th day of #Iranprotests, all sectors of Iranian society, including university and high school students, workers, and bazaar merchants rose up and filled the Iranian political scene in #Iran and abroad with cries of “Death to Khamenei.” pic.twitter.com/fnwRfb04dL — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) October 22, 2022

“Despite its daily crimes, the ruling regime has reached its limit.” “Now is the time for Iran’s freedom movement to rise from the ashes of suppression,” She concluded.