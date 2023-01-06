Iran Nationwide Uprising – Day 111

“Poverty, corruption, high prices, onward to overthrow; Death to the oppressor, be it the Shah or the Leader (Khamenei); We wrote with our own blood, we are devoted to the people, we are the People’s Mojahedin at war with the mullahs; Death to Khamenei, Long live Rajavi” chanted youths in Tehran.

On Wednesday evening, January 4, on the 111th night of the nationwide uprising, slogans of “Death to Khamenei” and “Death to the dictator” echoed in various parts of Tehran, including Ferdows Blvd., Sattar Khan, Shahrara, Punak, and Geisha. In Sabzevar, a Basij base, and in Tehran, Marvdasht, Mahabad, and Dorud, the defiant youths set fire to the billboards carrying pictures of Qassem Soleimani, the eliminated Commander of the terrorist Quds Force.

January 4 – Marvdasht, south-central #Iran

A protester is seen tearing down a poster of former IRGC Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani.#IranRevolution2023 #FreeIran2023 pic.twitter.com/EgnQhDQAzx — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) January 4, 2023

On Tuesday evening, on the anniversary of Soleimani’s death, a group of brave young people in Tehran near Enghelab Square chanted “Poverty, corruption, high prices, we will march to overthrow,” “Death to the oppressor, be it the Shah or the Leader (Khamenei),” “All for the regime’s overthrow,” “We wrote with our own blood, we are devoted to the people, we are the People’s Mojahedin at war with the mullahs” “Death to Khamenei, Long live Rajavi.”

A group of brave women chanted “Damned be Qassem Soleimani” in the streets of Qaemshahr, northern Iran. A group of female prisoners in Fardis prison in Karaj started a hunger strike on Monday to protest against their undetermined status.

Isfahan, central #Iran

A protester sets fire to a poster of former IRGC Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani.#IranRevolution2023 #FreeIran2023 pic.twitter.com/1EYWjnX3RW — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) January 5, 2023

Haider Azimi, 36, with three children, arrested during Tabriz protests about a month ago, died on Monday, January 2, under brutal torture in Tabriz prison. The agents of the regime have threatened his family not to speak in public about his death and to bury his body secretly.

The regime’s Judiciary in Sari, the capital of the northern Mazandaran province, has sentenced Arshia Tak Dastan, 18, to death on charges of “corruption on earth” and “waging war against God.”

Since the appointment of the Revolutionary Guard Mohammad Karami as the Governor of Sistan and Baluchistan, the regime has made widespread arrests. In the past four days alone, regime agents have arrested more than 100 people in Zahedan in the Bazaar, Kowsar St., Be’sat, Kudak Park, and elsewhere.

January 1 – Qom, central #Iran

Locals torched a poster of former IRGC Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani.#IranRevolution2023#مرگ_بر_ستمگر_چه_شاه_باشه_چه_رهبر pic.twitter.com/r3F4Cu5FTd — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) January 2, 2023

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTub