Iran Nationwide Uprising – Day 128

In Tehran Pars and townships of Bagheri and Ekbatan of Tehran, the slogans of “Death to the terrorist IRGC,” “We will fight, we will die, we will take Iran back,” “From Zahedan to Tehran, I will sacrifice my life for Iran,” “From Kurdistan to Tehran, I will sacrifice my life for Iran,” “This year, is a year of sacrifice, Seyyed Ali (Khamenei) will be overthrown,” “Death to the Supreme Leader after many long years of crimes” and “Death to Basiji” echoed from the buildings.

In Ardabil, the offices of the Judiciary were torched in the early hours of Saturday. At 01:00 a.m. on Saturday, four members of the IRGC were killed or wounded in a clash with youths at the checkpoint near Nachit village of Bukan.

January 21 – Mashhad, northeast #Iran

CNG stations are closed as regime officials refuse to provide for the Iranian people's basic necessities. Reminder:

Iran has the world's second largest natural gas reserves.

On Friday evening, people chanted anti-regime slogans in various parts of Tehran. In the Sattar Khan neighborhood, people chanted “Our homeland will not be freed as long as mullahs are there.” In Bandar Abbas, defiant youths chanted “Death to the dictator” in the streets.

On Friday morning, people participated in the 40th day of the martyrdom ceremony of Dr. Aida Rostami in Imamzade Abdullah cemetery of Gorgan, despite the brutal attack by plainclothes agents. The suppressive forces beat people and arrested some of the participants. Aida Rostami, a popular physician living in Tehran’s Ekbatan township, secretly helped the wounded during the uprising. She was identified and kidnapped by the regime’s agents and killed under torture on December 12.

January 21 – Tehran, #Iran

Locals in the Ekbatan area chanting:

"Death to the #IRGCterrorists!"

"Death to Khamenei!"

"From Zahedan to Tehran, my life for Iran!"

"From Kurdistan to Tehran, my life for Iran!"#BlacklistIRGC#مرگ_بر_ستمگر_چه_شاه_باشه_چه_رهبر pic.twitter.com/9cTHHZ5hbc — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) January 21, 2023

On Friday, by blocking the roads leading to Behesht Reza cemetery in Mashhad, the suppressive agents prevented people from attending the burial site of martyr Majid Reza Rahnavard.

In a new wave of arrests of Baluchi teenagers and youths, many were arrested on January 21 in the Beat, Shirabad, and Karimabad districts.

