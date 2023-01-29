Iran Nationwide Uprising – Day 134

Demonstrators chanted, “Death to Khamenei, damn with Khomeini,” “Death to the Supreme Leader after many long years of crimes,” “Death to the oppressor, be it the Shah or the Leader (Khamenei),” “Shame on Khamenei, let go of the country,” “We are hungry, Khamenei is a criminal,” “Poverty, corruption, high prices, onward to overthrow,” and “Death to the informant, death to Basiji, death to IRGC.”

The demonstrators carried placards that read, “No to the dictatorship of Shah or clergy, yes to the Democratic Republic,” “Baluchistan, in all ups and downs, is the land of thousands of warriors” and “We want Democracy and Equality.”

Dozens of people were arrested today, including at least 17 security personnel of the Grand Makki Mosque.

The suppressive forces surrounded Makki Mosque and the special motorized units attacked the demonstrators and arrested a number of them.

Since yesterday, the IRGC intensified security in Zahedan more than ever by establishing checkpoints at the entrances to the city and throughout the urban area in order to prevent demonstrations.

In the meantime, people in Rask staged demonstrations and chanted “Death to Khamenei” and “Death to Basiji.” In the city of Galikesh in Golestan province, fellow Sunnis staged a protest gathering against the house arrest of Molavi Mohammad Hossein Gorgij, the Friday prayer leader of Azad Shahr.

People are in streets protesting and chanting "Death to Khamenei!"

In Izeh, the ceremony of the 40th day of martyrdom Hossein Saeedi and Mahmoud Ahmadi were held today and yesterday consecutively. Large crowds attending the ceremonies chanted “Death to Khamenei,” “From Zahedan to Izeh, our homeland is bleeding,” “Mahmoud Ahmadi, a Bakhtiari (local ethnic) warrior” and “Hussein Saidi, a Bakhtiari warrior.” They were killed on December 20, 2022, in an attack on their residence, but the regime refused to hand over their bodies to their families in fear of people’s protests.

Last night, in the Parand neighborhood of Tehran, the slogans of “Death to the dictator” echoed from the buildings during a power outage. In Ahvaz, the defiant youths set fire to a Basij base. In Naqadeh, the youths attacked the place of one of the regime’s agents using Molotov cocktails.

