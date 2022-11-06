Iran Nationwide Uprising – Day 51

In Tehran, students of the University of Tehran, University of Science and Technology, Amir Kabir University, Azad University of North Tehran, Faculties of Materials Engineering, Mechanics and Architecture of Sharif University, Faculty of Chemistry of Azad University, Department of Research Sciences, Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Civil Engineering, North Campus and Allameh University staged sit-in protests and strike.

In other cities, art and architecture faculty students of Gilan University, Kharazmi University-Karaj Branch, Mashhad Azad University, Yazd University, Kermanshah Medical School, Isfahan Art School, and Sanandaj University also staged sit-in protests and strike.

The students were chanting, “This year is the year of sacrifice; Seyed Ali (Khamenei) will be overthrown,” “Death to Khamenei, damned be Khomeini,” “So long as the mullahs are not buried, this country will not as it should be,” “Students die, but they do not accept humiliation,” “Imprisoned students should be freed,” “Freedom, freedom, freedom,” “If you suspend students, we shall close the university,” “Our disgraced leader!”, “Aban (November) is the shining month; the regime is reaching its end,” “We didn’t sacrifice lives to compromise and praise a slayer (supreme) leader,” “Bullets, tanks, machine guns are no longer effective,” “We don’t want a corrupt regime, we don’t want a murderous regime.”

November 5 – Tehran, #Iran

Students of Tehran University chanting:

"Death to the oppressor! Be it the Shah or [Khamenei]!"#IranRevolution#آزادی_آزادی_آزادیpic.twitter.com/oUDSYNoSlo — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) November 5, 2022

The body known as “Harasat” and plainclothes agents attacked students of Amir Kabir. At Allameh University, students were threatened to be put under security pressure, and deprived of education. Hossein Izadyar, head of security at Tehran University, threatened the students that if they did not end their protest, he would open the university gate for military forces to take students and their ID cards. The president of Sanandaj Azad University told the students that a special unit with motorized equipment had been deployed near the university, and if the students did not finish the gathering, he would ask them to enter the university.

November 5 – Babol, northern #Iran

Students of Noshirvani University protesting and continuing the nationwide protests against the regime on the 51st day of the uprising.#IranRevolution2022#آزادی_آزادی_آزادی pic.twitter.com/NKLusD5Zi7 — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) November 5, 2022

The ceremony of the third day of martyrdom of Momen Zand Karimi, an 18-year-old young man, and taekwondo champion, was held today in Sanandaj with the slogans “Death to Khamenei,” “Death to Basiji,” “we die, but we will take back Iran.” Youths in Sanandaj protested by lighting fire in the Ghafoor neighborhood. Students in Hasanabad, Sanandaj, protested after leaving the school, chanting, “Death to the dictator” and breaking the windows of a Basij base. In Mashhad, students protested, chanting, “This year is the year of sacrifice; Seyed Ali (Khamenei) will be overthrown.” Shopkeepers went on strike in the Hesarak district in Karaj. Tajrish marketers and Saqez marketers went on strike.

Brief on Iran Nationwide Uprising November 5, 2022

