Iran Nationwide Uprising – Day 71

On Friday, November 25, the 71st day of the nationwide uprising, people staged protests after Friday prayers in Zahedan and other cities in Sistan and Baluchistan province including Khash, Chabahar, Saravan, Zahak, Taftan, Iranshahr, and Pishin. They chanted, “Death to Khamenei,” “Death to IRGC,” “Kurdistan, Kurdistan, we support you,” “Mullahs must get lost,” “Kurds and Baluchis are brothers, want the Leader (Khamenei) killed,” “Basij, IRGC you are the same ISIS.”

The regime’s repressive forces opened fire on demonstrators in Zahedan, Khash, and some other cities, which left dozens killed or wounded, according to local sources. Some of the injured are in critical condition. Some of the injured were transferred to the Clinic of Makki Mosque and Amir al-Momenin Hospital in Zahedan.

Suppressive forces were deployed in various parts of Zahedan, including Bazaar Moshtarek, where they opened fire at people. In Khash, suppressive forces and Special Unit agents, armed with heavy machineguns, opened fire on demonstrators injuring many of them. In Zahedan and Khash, angry Baluch youths blocked streets by lighting fire. Demonstrators in Taftan chanted, “I will kill whoever killed my brother,” and “I will kill whoever killed my sister.”

On Friday morning, the funeral ceremony of Shomal Khadiripour was held in Mahabad. 32-year-old Shomal from Mahabad was shot and wounded on Thursday, November 24, and died in a hospital in Urmia. His body was taken to Mahabad under the control of security forces. They prevented mass participation in the ceremony, but those who attended chanted slogans against Khamenei and shouted “Martyr never dies.”

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), saluted the determination of the brave Baluchis who took to the streets today again and confronted savage guards. She said that protesters demonstrated that they are ready to pay every price to achieve a free and democratic Iran. She called on youths to rush to the aid of Baluchis, especially the wounded.

