Iran Nationwide Uprising, Nightly Protests – Day 83

On Wednesday, December 7, nightly protests continued in Tehran and other cities. People marched towards Azadi Square in Tehran, which they had started at noon and continued until late at night. Despite the heavy presence of State Security Force (SSF) and plainclothes agents, people chanted “Death to Khamenei” and “Death to the dictator,” and cars honked on Azadi Street in support of the protesters.

In some streets, they shot at the windows of people’s residences who were cheering or filming the protesters. Hit-and-run clashes with the security forces continued, and people lit the fire in the middle of Azadi Street.

December 7 – Tehran, #Iran

Footage of protesters holding their ground in the face of the regime's security units, forcing them to flee.

On Jeyhoon Street, locals held nightly protests. They were attacked by suppressive agents who fired tear gas at them. In Towhid Square, protesters were chanting, “This year is the year of sacrifice; Seyyed Ali (Khamenei) will be overthrown.” People at the Tehran Ta’atr-e Shahr (City Theater) subway station were chanting, “We are no longer scared; Mullahs must get lost.” In Chitgar, people chanted, “Bloodthirsty Khamenei, we will bring you down.”

In many cities, including Karaj, Mashhad, Isfahan, Ardekan, Ardabil, Mallard, Yasuj, Najaf Abad, Arak, Bukan, Bushehr, Saqez, Qazvin, Ilam, and Bomehen, people staged protests chanting “Death to the dictator,” and “This year is the year of sacrifice; Seyyed Ali (Khamenei) will be overthrown.” In Isfahan, people protested in Charbagh district, chanting “Death to the dictator” and blocking the road. The clerical regime’s agents opened fire on the protesters. In Ardekan, locals chanted, “We don’t want a child-killer rule.” In Najaf Abad, people chanted, “Poverty, corruption, and high cost of living; We shall carry on until the regime is overthrown.”

December 7 – Bumehen, Tehran Province, #Iran

Footage of regime security forces opening fire on local protesters.

In Yasuj (Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province), a nightly protest was held with people chanting, “Death to the dictator,” and the youths set ablaze to a state-owned vehicle. In Darreh Shahr of Ilam, youths set up a fire in Basij square. In Vakil Abad Blvd of Mashhad, youths protested by shouting “Freedom, Freedom” and “This year is the year of sacrifice; Seyyed Ali (Khamenei) will be overthrown.” In Arak and Bomehen, the suppressive forces opened fire at the protesting youths. In the Kani-Dinaran of Bukan, people converged in the streets by lighting fire.

December 7 – Tehran, #Iran

Authorities placed snipers atop the city's famous Azadi (Freedom) Tower as people were gathering in the square for anti-regime protests on Wednesday night, locals say.

In Baghak of Bushehr, people set fire to a minibus and premises belonging to a member of the paramilitary Basij force. He used his minibus to transport Basij agents to suppress the protesters. In Sanandaj, the agents continued raiding houses and arresting the residents. In Saqqez, people blocked the road by lighting fires in various locations.

