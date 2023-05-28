Iran: Nationwide uprising reaches day 252 amid growing economic crisis

Truck drivers, a particularly hard-hit demographic, have extended their nationwide strike to the fourth day, with their demands for economic relief being largely ignored by the ruling regime.

According to the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), an Iranian opposition group, protests have spread to at least 282 cities. The unrest has resulted in over 750 deaths and 30,000 arrests by regime forces. A total of 675 fatalities have been officially documented by the MEK.In a distressing development, nine death row inmates across prisons in Kerman, Urmia, Jiroft, Sanandaj, and Isfahan have been executed in the last few days, as reported by the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights.

The executed include Qader Bakhsh Dehghani and Abdulrasoul Jamshidi in Kerman Prison; Ali Piri in Urmia Central Prison; Mehdi Salari and Mohammad Daraie in Jiroft Prison; Majid Jafari and Ali Tabib in Dastgerd Prison, Isfahan; Saeed Mohmmadi-far in Sanandaj Central Prison; and a public execution of Amir Mehdi in Maragheh. Iranian state media and judicial bodies have yet to comment on these executions.

Anti-regime chants echoed in Tehran’s Negine-e Gharb and Shahrak-e Bagheri districts on Thursday night. Residents demanded an end to tyranny, voicing slogans like, “Down with Khamenei!”, “Down with the dictator!”, and “Down with the state of executions!”

Elsewhere, defrauded real estate owners in Tabriz, workers of a closed-down sugar factory in Rostam, and pensioners in Shush and Ahvaz held protests demanding their rights. The truckers’ strike saw growing support, with participants from Isfahan and Bandar Khomeini.

Tensions peaked in Tehran on Wednesday when families of death row inmates demonstrated outside the judiciary building, resulting in violent confrontation with regime authorities. Pensioners protested their inadequate pensions, arguing for increases in line with inflation and currency depreciation. Tehran landowners gathered in protest against restrictions on developing their properties.

Finally, a grim humanitarian situation persists in Khoy, where an earthquake struck 100 days ago. With insufficient financial aid and shelter, many locals are forced to live in tents, underscoring the severity of Iran’s multifaceted crisis.

