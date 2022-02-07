Iran: Naval Units of the IRGC Quds Force Proxy Exposed at NCRI Conference

On February 2, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) released additional information regarding the Iranian regime’s newest tactic and terrorist weapon, the Revolutionary Guards Quds Force Naval Unit, through its Washington Office, detailing its objective, bases, and the best way to combat it.

African mercenaries are trained in specialized maritime courses by the IRGC

According to intelligence gathered from Iran’s main opposition network, the People’s Mojahedin Organisation of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), the Quds Force has been recruiting mercenaries for freshly organized, armed, and trained terrorist units to attack ships and marine targets in the region. Yemeni, Iraqi, Syrian, Lebanese, and African mercenaries are trained in specialized maritime courses by the IRGC-QF before being dispatched to their native countries to form naval units.

For the first time, the NCRI-US office described the IRGC-constructed QFs of terrorist naval units, including the cycle of recruiting and training proxy soldiers for terrorist acts, as well as the cycle of delivering weapons and other logistical aid to them. After early 2021, and particularly since August 2021, when Ebrahim Raisi assumed office as the new president of the Iranian regime, Tehran has expanded its maritime terrorist actions using its foreign mercenaries, particularly the Houthis of Yemen.

The IRGC has escalated its maritime terrorist actions in Yemen

Since the assassination of the Quds Force Qassem Soleimani in January 2020, the IRGC’s ability to intrude in Iraq, Lebanon, and Syria have been on the decline. This delivered a significant blow to the Quds Force’s ability to directly invade the region. To compensate for this setback, the IRGC has escalated its maritime terrorist actions in Yemen, posing a threat to international shipping along the country’s coast.

The naval terrorist activities in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait are overseen by the IRGC-command QF’s headquarters, but the operations are conducted out by naval troops associated with Houthi forces.

NCRI-US Deputy Director Alireza Jafarzadeh provided details on the training grounds and headquarters of the IRGC-QF Naval Unit. The briefing also covered how the Quds Force Naval Unit’s trained troops are organized into naval commando battalions that operate in the Arabian Sea, Bab al-Mandab, and the Red Sea, among other places, to disrupt commercial ship navigation, attack ports, conduct ship hijackings, and plant mines, among other things.

Soona Samsami, the NCRI’s US Representative, noted that continued concessions from Western countries, as well as a lack of accountability for the Iranian regime’s terrorist operations and domestic killings, have emboldened Tehran to expand its defiant behavior, wreaking havoc in the region. Since December 2017, there have been eight major uprisings, as well as other gatherings by various parts of Iranian society calling for fundamental reform.

Tehran’s current strategy, which involves the creation of terrorist naval forces and escalating regional instability, is intended to demonstrate power while concealing the country’s fundamental weakness. The dictatorship wants to gain more international and internal power by creating this image. Whatever the Iranian regime does with its nuclear weapons program and negotiations with the P5+1, Samsami added, Tehran must be held accountable for its regional proxy wars, terrorism, ballistic missile development, egregious human rights violations, and suppression of its own citizens participating in ongoing uprisings.

On Wednesday, February 2, 2022, the U.S. Representative Office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI-US) held a press conference in Washington, DC, to unveil detailed aspects of the proxy naval terror units and operations run by the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC-QF).

