Iran: Nobel laureate Sir Richard Roberts meets Maryam Rajavi in Ashraf-3

Sir Richard J. Roberts, the Nobel Prize winner in Physiology or Medicine in 1993, visited Ashraf-3 on June 26 and met with the President-elect Mrs. Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI). Sir Roberts, a British biochemist and molecular biologist who won the Nobel Prize for discovering introns in eukaryotic DNA and the mechanism of gene splicing, also attended a meeting with Iranian Resistance members and delivered a brief but moving speech.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, welcomed Sir Roberts, saying, “We and the Iranian people will remember this visit because of your distinguished scientific career, your support for the Iranian people’s uprisings for freedom, and especially because of your sincere and heartfelt defense of the MEK in Ashraf and Camp Liberty during the seven years, from 2009 to 2016, where 150 MEK members were slain or nearly killed.

” You have stood up 22 times in support of Iran’s freedom fighters and the Iranian people’s protests since the first attack.”

Mrs. Rajavi emphasized Sir Roberts’ effective activities, saying, “In July 2021, you and a dozen of your colleagues wrote a letter to the UN Secretary-General calling for the formation of a fact-finding mission to investigate the 1988 massacre of political prisoners.” You emphasized the role of the regime’s president, Ebrahim Raisi, in committing crimes against humanity in this letter. Your assistance in the Iranian people’s struggle for freedom is invaluable.”

Mrs. Rajavi continued, “Today, Iran holds the world record for brain drain.” “In the last three years alone, approximately 4,000 doctors and 300,000 specialists with master’s and doctorate degrees have left Iran, including 900 university professors.”

“The mullahs impose on the people the reactionary laws of previous millennia to govern society, including those related to legal and judicial matters.” However, they use the most recent scientific and technological advances to maintain their decadent rule and to develop atomic bombs and missiles.”

“Our Resistance has been subjected to a demonization campaign for years in order to force it to abandon its beliefs and positions and accept that freedom will never come.” But we have pledged to make freedom flourish throughout Iran with our body and soul! I think it is our shared belief that no force in the world can stop the progress of science and freedom,” NCRI President-elect concluded.

“What I have done has been tiny by comparison with the efforts that you have put in, by the courage that you have shown, by your firm defense of freedom, by your desire to establish a true democracy in Iran,” Sir Richard J. Roberts said, moved by his observations in the Ashraf 3 museum. No one could walk through the museum-like I did this morning without understanding the difficulties you and your colleagues, friends, and families have faced. I was moved to tears, but I tried hard to keep my cool when I could. It was a truly wonderful experience that I believe should be made more widely available to the rest of the world.”

“I hereby pledge to do everything in my power to increase my own efforts to assist you in any way that I can.” I have access to a large number of Nobel Laureates, and I believe that in the next letter, I will include many more supporters who can help bring your case to the attention of the general public. “My firm hope, after walking through the museum this morning, was that I could meet you all in Tehran or some other city in Iran in the not-too-distant future,” Prof. Roberts added.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTu