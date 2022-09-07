Iran nuclear deal: No resolution in sight, as the Iranian regime continues to enrich uranium

Recently, there has been an increase in optimism among some western governments and circles that the 2015 Iran nuclear deal is about to be finalized. Josep Borrell, the head of foreign policy for the European Union and the person in charge of coordinating the ongoing negotiations between major powers and the mullahs’ government, said he thought we were in the final millimeters and praised the rationality and reasoned responses from both Washington and Tehran.

The mullahs’ strategy of buying more time and demanding more concessions is obviously encouraged by the fact that its belligerence is going unpunished as a result of the West’s appeasement.

The Iranian regime’s response disappointed the U.S. State Department. A spokesperson told Reuters: “We can confirm that we have received Iran’s response through the EU.” “We are researching it and will respond via the EU, but regrettably it is not helpful.”

Concerns are growing on Capitol Hill even as the U.S. administration is adamant about moving forward with the negotiation process despite the Iranian regime’s refusal to cooperate. In a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday, a group of representatives from both parties expressed their disapproval of the administration’s efforts to reach a nuclear agreement with the mullahs’ regime.

They stated in their letter, “We are deeply concerned about multiple provisions that reportedly may be included in the final language of any agreement with the world’s top state sponsor of terrorism.”

One of the main demands made by Tehran is that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) send a probe to investigate traces of radioactive material, such as highly enriched uranium, discovered in three previously unreported sites in Iran. However, the American administration has made it clear to the Iranian government that tying the IAEA’s investigations to the nuclear agreement is unacceptable.

Washington is once more putting up a strong fight against Tehran’s demand, making it even more challenging for the U.S. administration to seal the nuclear agreement with the Iranian regime.

“The IAEA’s important safeguards work should not be impacted by outside negotiations, and the IAEA should continue its technical work in the same professional and impartial manner as it always has under your leadership,” states a letter from a number of Republican members of the House of Representatives. “We urge [the U.S. administration] to resist pressure to draw this vitally important investigation to an end solely for the sake of political expediency.”

A nuclear agreement losing steam coincides with the IAEA Board of Governors’ upcoming meeting on September 12th. The most significant issue to be discussed in Vienna will be the dossier on the Iranian regime.

One question these days is whether Tehran’s nuclear dossier will be referred to the UN Security Council, or whether we will see a new round of cat-and-mouse games involving talks and back-and-forth messages. The West must realize that the Iranian government is exploiting its failed appeasement strategy to carry on with what seems like an endless round of negotiations while also producing highly enriched uranium and breaking their nuclear agreements. Only a firm strategy will contain the regime’s threats, as has frequently been observed.

