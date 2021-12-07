Iran: people from all walks of life protest in various cities in Iran

Protests were held by various populations in several cities around Iran on Tuesday. For the third day in a row, workers at Chenareh, a mineral company in Andimeshk, went on strike and staged a protest rally in front of the company’s offices.

from Ahan Ajin

Workers from Ahan Ajin, Zohal, No-avaran, and Mobin, who work in Songoon’s copper complex, mounted a protest march in front of the company’s offices at noon on the same day. The demonstrators are angry about the firing of dozens of their co-workers. Workers are also protesting workplace discrimination, confusing contracts, and the regime’s failure to implement laws to raise their wages.

Ramshir, Khuzestan province

In Ramshir, Khuzestan province, a huge number of farmers staged a protest against the government’s refusal to unlock dams and provide them with water for their seasonal farming.

The demonstrations follow weeks of fierce protests in Isfahan, which were forcefully suppressed by the regime.

Customers of Azarbaijan Sanat Khodro (Azvico), a government-linked carmaker, staged their 49th protest rally on Tuesday. Azvico is accused of stealing millions of dollars from 5,000 clients who had pre-ordered the MG360 automobile.

Customers will not be able to cancel their orders

The company has pre-sold around 6,400 vehicles but has decided not to deliver the vehicles until one year after the deadline. Customers have also been informed that their automobiles would not be delivered, citing a lack of vehicle parts and financial resources as the reason. Customers will not be able to cancel their orders, according to the firm.

Customers of the Caspian credit enterprise, a financial institution with close ties to the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), gathered in front of the Central Bank in Tehran to protest the theft of their assets and investments.

Caspian is one of the numerous financial organizations implicated in a large-scale embezzlement scheme involving billions of dollars in investor funds. These institutions are largely owned by regime-linked groups and people. Customers of these institutions have been protesting for years, demanding that their monies be returned, but the dictatorship has yet to take concrete steps to accommodate their demands.

Follow Maryam Rajavi’s on her site Twitter & Facebook and follow NCRI (Twitter & Facebook)

MEK Iran (on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube