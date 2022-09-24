Iran Protests 2022: Regime is growing fearful of organized opposition

Iranians protested across the country, chanting anti-regime slogans after Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old girl, was brutally killed by the morality police. Concurrently, the regime’s fear of organized resistance grows, with officials warning about the leadership role of Iran’s main opposition, the Mojahedin-e-Khalq (MEK), and its Resistance Units.

Hosseini Haji-Deligani, a member of the parliament’s presidium, was quoted as saying on September 21 by the state-run Entekhab websites that “the MEK and its western supporters are behind the recent seditions and incidents.”

The so-called “clerics faction of parliament,” according to Mehr News, a source connected to the regime’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS), stated on September 21 that “the Islamic system’s authority wouldn’t be endangered by the [MEK] ‘s desperate attempts.”

The passing of Mahsa Amini was like pouring fuel on the fire, and the MEK was used against our [system]. Footages show the MEK attacking the police forces, which is a pillar to our security, and injuring some of them,” the state-run Mehr news quoted the so-called “Office for Strengthening Unity” on September 21. This organization is tasked with oppressing university students.

“As is usual, protests have become more radicalized since last night, when known organized elements entered the scene… These actions starkly contrast civil disobedience,” the state-run Tasnim News agency, an outlet linked to the IRGC Quds Force, reported on September 21.

“The protests that began a day or two ago in some Iranian cities have devolved into chaos.” The images published yesterday and last night from Tehran and other Iranian cities indicate much more than a simple protest against Mahsa Amini’s death. The state-run Hamshahri daily reported on September 21 that “these pictures are testaments to organized riots and encourage the destruction of public property.”

“The MEK leader issued a statement and supported these protests, and I read on Twitter that they applauded protesters and called for burning the [regime’s] flag. We are facing unprecedented riots. They chanted that Mahsa’s death is an excuse; the target is the entire system. Look at the published videos. They are burning police vehicles or beating police officers. The MEK issued a call to protest, and some riots formed,” Iran’s state TV acknowledged on September 22.

