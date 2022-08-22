Iran: Protests across EU and Canada call for Raisi’s exclusion from the UN General Assembly

Freedom-loving Iranians and supporters of the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), the Iranian opposition, held rallies in six different European nations, as well as in Ottawa and Toronto in Canada, denouncing the mullahs’ regime in charge of Iran. They also urged the U.S. administration to refuse Iranian regime President Ebrahim Raisi a visa for the upcoming annual United Nations General Assembly.

The protesters in Oslo denounced Raisi for his direct involvement in the massacre of over 30,000 political prisoners in the summer of 1988, the majority of whom were PMOI/MEK members and supporters.

Protesters are also urging the American government to deny Raisi a visa, emphasizing that he ought to be detained and charged with crimes against humanity and human rights violations instead. These demonstrations also demanded that the governments of Washington and Europe end their disastrous appeasement strategy toward the Iranian regime of the mullahs.

August 20 – Oslo, Norway

Iranians who support freedom and PMOI/MEK supporters demonstrated in Aarhus, Denmark, calling for the overthrow of the mullahs’ regime by the Iranian people. They shouted, “Death to Khamenei and Raisi; damned be Khomeini!” in reference to the mullahs’ supreme leader Ali Khamenei and his predecessor, Ruhollah Khomeini, who established the Iranian regime.

These protesters were carrying signs in Farsi that supported the current demonstrations in Shahrekord, a city in the southwest Iranian province of Chaharmahal & Bakhtiari, where residents have been experiencing severe water shortages and have even gone two weeks without any drinking water.

August 20 – Aarhus, Denmark

Another group of PMOI/MEK supporters and freedom-loving Iranians opened an exhibition in Geneva to honor the memory of the more than 30,000 political prisoners who were executed by the mullahs’ regime in Iran during the summer of 1988.

The protesters also denounced the mullahs’ rule for its heinous atrocities committed over the course of the previous four decades, particularly Raisi’s approval of the execution of hundreds of Iranians while serving as the head of the so-called judiciary and now as the mullahs’ choice for president.

The exhibition also included many images of victims of the Iranian regime’s executions in prisons and a lethal crackdown on peaceful protests, dating back to the November 2019 uprising.

August 20 – Geneva, Switzerland

Massoud Rajavi, the head of the Iranian resistance, and Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of theNational Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), were praised by those in attendance at the meeting in Gothenburg, Sweden.

In addition to denouncing the Shah and the mullahs, the protesters in Gothenburg chanted slogans in favor of a new Iranian revolution that would bring about freedom, democracy, and human rights in a non-nuclear Iran. Iranians in Gothenburg also criticized the West’s appeasement strategy harshly, particularly in light of the Iranian regime’s nuclear program and the ongoing negotiations for a new nuclear agreement, and vowed to support the Iranian Resistance in its ongoing fight for a free Iran.

August 20 – Hamburg, Germany

PMOI/MEK and NCRI coalition supporters in Hamburg called for an international fact-finding mission to look into Iran’s 1988 massacre and bring the mullahs’ regime’s perpetrators to justice for their crimes. Iranians who value freedom and PMOI/MEK supporters gathered in The Hague to support the Iranian Resistance and the country’s protests while denouncing the mullahs’ government.

Similar demonstrations were also held on Saturday in Ottawa and Toronto, Canada, with PMOI/MEK supporters denouncing the mullahs’ regime’s abuses of human rights, supporting the Iranian Resistance, and criticizing the West’s appeasement strategies.

August 20 – Toronto

