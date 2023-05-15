Iran protests continue amid regime’s executions and ongoing unrest

Despite the regime’s claims to have launched judicial cases against those involved in the killing of Baluchi protesters, locals in Zahedan continue to rally and demonstrate against the regime. The Iranian government’s attempts to suppress protests by executing nearly 70 people in the past two weeks have not deterred the protesters.

To date, protests have expanded to at least 282 cities, with over 750 people killed and more than 30,000 arrested by the regime’s forces, according to sources from the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK). The names of 675 killed protesters have been published by the MEK.

In response to the regime’s recent surge in executions, brave youths and members of the MEK Resistance Units network launched a new campaign of anti-regime measures. They attacked state police headquarters, senior regime officials’ offices, and other sites associated with the mullahs’ regime. MEK Resistance Units also torched large images of regime leaders in various cities.

In Zahedan, the provincial capital of Sistan & Baluchestan Province, people continue their anti-regime demonstrations, chanting slogans against the mullahs’ dictatorship and crackdown on their rights. They vow to continue their struggle to overthrow the mullahs’ regime and establish freedom and democracy.

Regime authorities in Khash dispatched a large number of security units to prevent anti-regime protests by locals.

Iranian opposition President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), praised the brave people of Zahedan for their determination in continuing their anti-regime protests. “I salute the people of Zahedan who rose up today with chants of ‘Death to the Republic of Executions.’ They vowed to remain loyal to their fallen friends and not relent until the mullahs’ criminal regime is overthrown. Baluch protesters showed that despite the outrageous executions and widespread arrests, they have accepted to pay the price of freedom. They will not surrender nor will they remain silent. They cry out loud,” Rajavi said.

In other parts of Iran, locals protest the regime’s neglect of their needs and confiscation of their lands. Near the city of Kuhdasht, villagers held a gathering outside the governor’s office, demanding the rebuilding of a destroyed bridge.

In Marand, locals protested the confiscation of their lands by regime authorities, while in Tehran’s Shahrak-e Bagheri district, people chanted anti-regime slogans.As Iran’s nationwide protests continue, it remains to be seen whether the regime will heed the demands of the people or continue to escalate its crackdown on dissent.

