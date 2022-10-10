Iran: Protests continue to spread across the nation despite regime’s deadly crackdown

Despite the regime’s escalating crackdown across the country, as well as internet disruptions aimed at preventing news of protests from leaking to the outside world and obscuring the regime’s crimes, Saturday marked the 23rd day of Iran’s nationwide uprising. Protests in Kurdish cities and West Azerbaijan provinces began on Saturday. There have been reports of strikes in Sanandaj, Marivan, Bukan, Saqqez, Mahabad, and Baneh, among other places.

At the same time, students in various cities continued to hold protest rallies. At a protest rally in Saqqez, high school girls chanted “Death to the dictator!”

Students at Mashhad’s Ferdowsi University staged a large protest. In solidarity with the arrested students and protesters killed by the regime’s security forces, Azad University students in Khorasgan, Isfahan, held a protest rally.

Other protest rallies have been reported in Gohardasht and Isfahan, where people gathered and marched despite the regime’s security measures. Despite the presence of anti-riot forces, residents of Tehran’s Teymouri district held a protest rally.

Protesters in Mashhad resisted security forces and blocked roads. While security forces tried in vain to disperse the protesters, a large crowd chanted, “Death to the dictator!” Security forces opened fire on the protesters.

Protesters in Karaj set fire to vehicles and motorcycles belonging to security forces.

Locals in Isfahan took to the streets in various groups, and drivers honked their horns in support of the protesters. Unarmed protesters were attacked by fully armed anti-riot forces.

According to Netblocks, a company that monitors internet connectivity around the world, internet service has been completely disrupted in Sanandaj, where protesters were seen using their bare hands to stand against anti-riot forces. Protesters seized and set fire to security forces’ motorcycles in Tehran and Gohardasht. Protesters in Tehran also used various objects to block roads and prevent security forces from moving. Protesters in Fardis, west of Tehran, used hit-and-run tactics to prevent security forces from storming their area.

People were seen demonstrating in the streets of Lahijan, Gilan Province, northern Iran, and chanting anti-regime slogans. They also urged their countrymen to take their protests a step further. “Stop using the word ‘protests!’ They chanted, “This is now a revolution!” Others were heard chanting, “Mullahs must go!”

Protesters set fire to a symbolic tank at the entrance to a military site in Zanjan, northwest Iran. Local authorities are extremely concerned about this security breach, realizing that protesters can easily attack regime-related sites.

The names of 27 more civilians killed by regime security forces during recent protests have been made public by the Social Headquarters of People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK). Twenty-one of these newly identified individuals is from the Baluchi community. They were killed on September 30, when regime forces opened fire and massacred nearly 90 people as they exited a mosque after prayers. Over 300 people were injured in that heinous attack.

October 8 – Mashhad, northeast #Iran

October 8 – Mashhad, northeast #Iran

Activists say regime security forces attacked and shot a young woman.

As Iran’s nationwide protests enter their fourth week, Iranian opposition National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi praised the country’s bravery. She added that brave protesters are chanting “Death to Khamenei!” and that the Iranian people are determined to continue this uprising until they achieve freedom in Iran. The NCRI President-elect urged the United Nations Security Council, the European Union, and its member states to intervene immediately to halt the regime’s killing spree in Iran, as well as the release of detained protesters.