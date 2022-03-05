Iran: Regime Officials are Using Charitable Organizations to Further Plunder Iranians

The mullahs have established another means to loot the wealth of the Iranian people. These are government-run charities that are heavily involved in money laundering, tax-free import-export, and other nefarious financial activities.

The state-run Aftab-e Yazd daily published an article headlined “Why Iranian politicians are interested in creating a charity” that highlighted regime leaders who are launching private organizations to further plunder Iranian society. “Most of these non-profits are exempt from paying taxes under the guise of engaging in cultural and economic activities,” the daily stated. Other services, such as a construction license, are also provided.” “These charities should explain to the people what they have done so far?” said MP Behrooz Mohebi, according to the state-run Fars news agency on February 12. What are the sources of their charitable contributions? And how are they putting them to use?”

Iran’s charities are so profitable that some of the regime’s clerics have quit their professions to start their own or have been hired by some of them and added to the payroll.

“Is the student who founded a charity a soldier of religion?” the state-run Hawzah News agency wondered on January 21. What drew the student to the seminary in the first place? He now works for the Relief Foundation of (Khomeini). He didn’t need to spend 15 years studying theology for that.”

“All tax exemptions should be eradicated from the country’s ‘tax culture,'” the state-run daily Bahar News said on January 15 in response to these non-profits tax-exempt status. The charitable, religious, and cultural sectors have no motivation to take advantage of the exemption. Exemptions should be abolished, and they, like all other enterprises, should be required to pay taxes. Various institutions and individuals are registering charity overnight in order to avoid paying taxes.”

The state-run website Tabnak disclosed one of several incidents of corruption at the heart of these NGOs in May of this year. “A charity has collected about $6.6 million and 2.2 million euros,” it said. Who is the owner of this charity? Investigation shows that this charity has been able to receive foreign currency in dollars from the central bank.”

This ‘godsend’ money has incentivized regime officials to found charities. The unorganized circulation of money is carried out on an ambiguous and convoluted foundation in order for officials to continue to plunder the Iranian people openly.

The basic problem with these organizations is that the regime’s top institutions, which are all associated with the regime’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei, are all corrupt. The Khomeini Relief Foundation, the Mostazafan (Abased) Foundation, and the Astan Quds Razavi Endowment, one of Iran’s wealthiest, are among these organizations.

While the regime tries to make up for its budget deficit by raising taxes, the cost of public services, and commodity prices, further impoverishing the population, these organizations and charities are tax-exempt.

