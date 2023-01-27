Iran: Regime’s imminent collapse comes closer as protests across the nation continue

Human rights organizations have spoken of sham trials, far from the fundamental principles of the rule of law, that these men and many other protesters have faced.

Lists of protesters who have been sentenced to or threatened with the death penalty are circulating online. Activists and politicians from various European countries are using social media to facilitate political sponsorships for death row inmates. Over 250 politicians have now signed on as sponsors.

Every day, people take to the streets, mostly young women and men, to confront the armed henchmen of the Islamic theocracy, who use extreme brutality against them as they demand the overthrow of the mullah’s regime.

What motivates these people to put their lives in danger to oppose the regime? It is no longer just about mandatory headscarves or discrimination against women. The uprising’s goal is much broader. It is about human dignity and the protection of individuals’ rights.

Protests are being held against a regime that has been bullying the Iranian people in the name of God for 43 years. In response to the people’s demonstrations for freedom, the regime has resorted to using brutal violence and executions. The theocracy’s days are numbered, and no amount of effort will help.

During the latest developments, European politicians have discussed sanctions against Iran once more. Above all, pressure will be applied to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the elite military unit that serves as both an economic empire and the regime’s watchdog.

Opposition groups and activists are demanding that the IRGC be designated as a terrorist organization in Europe, as it has been in the United States. Previous EU sanctions against Iran, as well as appeals to the regime in Tehran to stop violence against its own people, do not bother Tehran’s rulers. Far tougher action must be taken without interfering with Iranian affairs. After all, it is up to the Iranian people to decide how to bring this regime to an end.

