Iran sees more protests despite crackdown and economic crisis

Iran’s economy is in deep waters, with more people finding it difficult to make ends meet and put food on the table for their families. The people continue to hold the mullahs responsible for their miseries.

Protests in Iran have spread to at least 282 cities, with over 750 people killed and more than 30,000 arrested by the regime’s forces, according to sources of Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK). Recently obtained reports indicate that rebellious youth in Rasht, northern Iran, attacked the regime’s municipality building located in the city’s District 4 area on Wednesday night local time, resulting in an explosion and fire at the building.

MEK Resistance Units and rebellious youth have launched a new campaign of measures and attacks against the regime’s sites and interests in various cities across the country. They have marched in Tehran and other cities, chanting anti-regime slogans such as “Down with Khamenei! Hail to Rajavi!” and “The world should know that Massoud (Rajavi) is our leader. The National Liberation Army of Iran is our final response.”

Workers of the Haft Tappeh Sugarcane Company in the city of Shush in Khuzestan Province in southwest Iran held a rally on Thursday protesting their extremely low paychecks determined by the regime’s Supreme Labor Council. These oppressed workers have long been holding rallies, protesting the company officials’ refusal to address their demands.

March 29 – Rasht, northern #Iran

Rebellious youth attacked the regime's municipality building located in the city's District 4 area. The attack involved an explosion that resulted in a fire at the building.

The protesting workers were chanting, “Haft Tappeh workers, unite, unite!” and “Iranian workers, unite, unite!” Meanwhile, pensioners and retirees of the regime’s Social Security Organization in the city of Shushtar in Khuzestan Province, southwest Iran, were rallying on Wednesday and protesting high prices, poverty, corruption, inflation, poor living conditions, and officials’ refusal to address their demands.

Pensioners and retirees are among the worst-hit segments of Iran’s society, depending on government stipends to make ends meet. The government has long provided many hollow promises of increasing pensions, and it has yet to deliver on both demands.

March 30 – Shush, southwest #Iran

Workers of the Haft Tappeh Sugarcane Company are protesting their extremely low paychecks determined by the regime's Supreme Labor Council and seeking answers to their outstanding demands.

Iranian opposition President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) reiterated the determination of the Iranian people to continue their anti-regime campaign and revolution against the mullahs’ regime in its entirety with the objective of establishing freedom, democracy, and human rights in a secular republic across Iran.

“What is the answer to a regime that will stop at nothing to evade being overthrown? The answer lies in the organized protests, demonstrations, and uprisings led by Resistance Units and the Iranian people’s great Army of Freedom,” the NCRI President-elect explained.

What is the answer to a regime that will stop at nothing to evade being overthrown?

The answer lies in the organized protests, demonstrations, and uprisings, led by the Resistance Units, and the Iranian people’s great Army of Freedom.

Meanwhile, the https://t.co/wzUI43bGih… pic.twitter.com/Y3S1duAX1e — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) March 29, 2023

