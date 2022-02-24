Iran: Teachers Protest in Over 100 Cities for the Second Time in a Week

Protesters gathered in front of the regime’s parliament in Tehran, as well as the Education Ministry buildings in other towns.Freedom-loving teachers and educators came to the streets in Tehran and at least 100 other cities in the morning of February 22, for the second time in less than a week. Protestors are denouncing miserable living circumstances, poor incomes, and the religious regime’s bogus promises and failure to meet their requests. They also sought the release of their colleagues who were detained.

With earlier threats and deterrents, the intelligence and security agencies made every effort to prevent or limit the scale of the widespread protests.

In addition to Tehran, teachers’ protests took place in many other cities, including Kermanshah, Lahijan, Mamasani, Arak, Shiraz, Hamedan, Karaj, Sanandaj, Yazd, Qazvin, Bushehr, Khorramabad, Ardabil, Tabriz, Isfahan, Rasht, Shahreza, Lordegan, Andimeshk, Nahavand, Ilam, Delfan, Sardasht, Mashhad, Baneh, Bukan, Marivan, Sonqor, Gorgan, Behbahan, Yasuj, Shush, Qom, Ahvaz, Sanandaj, Bandar Mahshahr, Shirvan, Bojnurd, Neyshabur, Anzali, Divandarreh, Torbat Heydariyeh, Baghmalek, Azna, Aligudarz, Miandoab, Izeh, Qorveh, Borujerd, Kuhdasht, Abadeh, Takestan, Razan (Hamadan), Bijar, Fasa, Rezvanshahr, Shahrekord, Meshgin Shahr, Najafabad, Aran Bidgol, Abdanan, Abadeh, Urmia, Shooshtar, Islamabad, Zanjan, Saqez, Shazand Khondab, Lamerd, Ziviyeh, Harsin, Kazerun, Sari, Chalus, Babol and Abhar were held.

“This is the final message, Raisi, Qalibaf, the teachers’ movement is ready for an uprising,” “we have nothing to lose, and we will not be humiliated any longer,” said the group. “Teachers are vigilant, and they despise discrimination,” says one teacher. The demonstrators also screamed, “you, sixth-grader, what happened to your promises?” in reference to Ebrahim Raisi’s only having been educated until sixth grade.

Teachers were prevented from assembling in various places, including Karaj, Shiraz, and Mashhad, by repressive authorities, who imprisoned a number of them. Today’s event drew a large number of students in support of their teachers’ protests.

Furthermore, today in Tehran, contract teachers assembled in front of the Education Ministry and placed an empty tablecloth in front of the Ministry, indicating their living conditions. “We are not leaving here until we have our contract,” they said, “Enough of hollow promises.”

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), praised the protesting teachers and educators, who demonstrated the nation’s resolve to revolt against 43 years of oppression, discrimination, executions, terrorism, and plunder by the despicable theocracy by chanting, “We are all together until victory.” Teachers, employees, nurses, scammed investors, and other laborers’ poor living conditions, as well as their ongoing protests, prove that poverty, discrimination, unemployment, and high prices will continue as long as this anti-human regime is in power, she said.

Teachers have been continuously protesting in the past years. Instead of addressing their problems, the regime has tried to oppress deprived teachers and pensioners.

