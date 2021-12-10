Iran: The Seventh Round of Nuclear Talks has Failed

The seventh round of nuclear talks between Iran’s rulers and international powers concluded on December 3, in Vienna. European officials have voiced dissatisfaction and alarm about the conclusion of the negotiations, according to various foreign media networks.

These negotiations will not continue in the short term

Diplomats emphasized the Iranian regime’s ambitious demands and questioning previously agreed-upon papers. According to Reuters, “U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that the latest round of Iran nuclear talks ended because Iran does not appear to be serious about returning to compliance with a 2015 deal right now.”

The French President, Emanuel Macron, expressed concern over the success of the nuclear discussions as well as the regime’s positions. “It is most likely that these negotiations will not continue in the short term,” Macron told reporters.

The regime is buying time to complete its nuclear program

Meanwhile, Enrique Mora, Deputy Secretary-General of the European External Action Service (EEAS), indicated that negotiations on behalf of the European Union would start next week.

Mr. Mohammad Mohaddessin, chairman of the NCRI’s Foreign Affairs Committee, claimed the regime is buying time to complete its nuclear program after the P4+1 failed to reach an agreement with the Iranian regime.

Khamenei’s fate is intertwined with the nuclear program

“The mullahs’ regime is attempting to buy time to complete its nuclear weapons program through deception and killing time, as the Iranian Resistance has repeatedly stated.” Mr. Mohaddessin went on to say:

“Cheating and undermining the past agreements’ outcomes are proofs of this fact. Khamenei’s fate is intertwined with the nuclear program. Ebrahim Raisi’s election as President was a hostile and oppressive act aimed at putting down populist protests on the one hand, while openly pursuing nuclear and missile programs, regional warmongering, and worldwide adventurism on the other.”

A faulty cycle of deception

“The mullahs’ regime has taken advantage of the appeasement policy to trap the Vienna talks in a faulty cycle of deception.” Only firmness will be able to interrupt the cycle. The six resolutions of the United Nations Security Council must be reactivated. The nuclear sites of the Iranian regime should be decommissioned, and the regime should stop enriching uranium. Inspections should be carried out anywhere and at any time.”

