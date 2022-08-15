Iran: Western policymakers express support for the MEK’s new campaign

On the first anniversary of Ebrahim Raisi’s election as Iran’s regime president, the regime’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, has failed to consolidate power and crush dissent. Instead, the decision had “backfired,” increasing unrest and raising awareness of the regime’s history of crimes against humanity and violations of human rights.

Raisi was one of four members of a “death commission” in Tehran in the summer of 1988, which had the responsibility of questioning political prisoners at the Evin and Gohardahst Prisons and ordering the execution of any who were thought to still have ties to the main pro-democracy opposition organization, the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK).

Over 30,000 people were killed in the ensuing massacre of political prisoners across the country, the majority of whom were MEK members and supporters. Since the first few weeks of 2018, when the regime was caught up in a nationwide uprising with chants like “death to the dictator,” this role has become increasingly clear.

Khamenei acknowledged in a speech in January 2018 that the MEK had “planned for months” to lead the demonstrations in an attempt to explain the movement’s apparent endorsement of regime change and its quick spread to more than 100 cities and towns.

By doing this, Khamenei not only failed to put a stop to further unrest but also refuted the propaganda of his own government, which painted the MEK as a cult and a poorly run organization with no real support among Iranians and no way to seriously oppose the theocratic dictatorship. In November 2019, a much larger nationwide uprising spontaneously erupted, further fracturing that narrative. Once more, the MEK and its “Resistance Units” took the lead.

The Resistance Units have continued to directly participate in public demonstrations over the course of the subsequent three years while also accelerating and expanding upon their pre-existing strategies for fomenting unrest and endorsing a future for Iran that includes its first truly democratic elections being overseen by a transitional government led by Mrs. Rajavi.

As part of a campaign that Mrs. Rajavi started last month under the theme “We can and we must,” several Western policymakers and foreign policy experts recently sent messages of support to the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).

In response to ongoing calls for regime change, one of those lawmakers, Franc Bogovi, a Slovenian member of the European Parliament, said: “This year’s fast developments in Iran leave a lot of hope for a quick march towards democracy.”

According to Bogovi, he was “Amazed by the progress made by the Resistance Units,”, especially in light of the grave dangers that have been brought to light by previous repressive measures, such as the mass shootings that occurred shortly after the start of the uprising in November 2019 and resulted in the deaths of at least 1,500 peaceful protesters.

Former British parliamentary speaker John Bercow emphasized the Iranian people’s tenacity in the face of such repression. He added that, in reality, “Raisi has spawned mass protests – protests every week, [with] new Resistance Units [forming] as we speak.” “The dictators thought that putting the genocidal thug Ebrahim Raisi in would stabilize things, would keep the population under control,” he said.

Mrs. Rajavi referred to those Resistance Units as commanding “The Iranian people’s great army of freedom” in her speech last month. She predicted that more uprisings would soon defeat the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Tehran’s primary domestic and international terrorist organization.

“We’re not talking about 1,000 Resistance Units,” John Bercow stated in his speech. “We’re talking about tens of thousands. As people in growing numbers express their virulent, heartfelt, and unrelenting opposition to the regime and their desire for proper democracy, the flame of freedom continues to burn formidably in Iran. And that won’t change.”

