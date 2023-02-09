Iran: Women’s sentences reflect growing crackdown

Three women have been sentenced in Iran for various offenses related to their participation in anti-regime protests. Zahra Teymouri, Soheila Mataii, and Samineh Bolaideh received prison terms and lashings, while Zahra Mehrabi received a suspended sentence.

After serving four months of imprisonment and receiving the lashes, she was transferred to house arrest with leg tags to spend the remainder of her sentence at home within a radius of 500 meters. The ruling rejected the possibility of bail or a conversion of the sentence to a fine.

Soheila Mataii, who was arrested during anti-regime protests in Kurdistan, was sentenced to 18 months in jail by the Revolutionary Court of Dehgolan. She was tried in an online session lasting only a few minutes and transferred to the women’s prison in Sanandaj. She was sentenced for “disrupting public order,” “propaganda activities against the state,” “disturbing public opinion,” “defying security forces,” and “propaganda activities in favor of opposition parties and groups.”

Samineh Bolaideh, a computer sciences student, was sentenced to 1 year in prison by Branch 2 of the Zahedan Revolutionary Court for “propaganda against the state” and “supporting the nationwide strikes through propaganda in cyberspace.” She was arrested by IRGC intelligence forces and temporarily released after posting bail.

Zahra Mehrabi, a counseling and guidance student at Tehran University, was sentenced to 5 years of suspended imprisonment by Branch 29 of the Tehran Revolutionary Court for her role in the protests in Tehran. After posting bail, she was released from the notorious Qarchak Prison.

These sentences reflect the growing crackdown on anti-regime protesters in Iran and the harsh treatment of women who participate in these protests. The sentences serve as a warning to others who may consider participating in similar activities.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTub