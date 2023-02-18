Iranian bodybuilding coach sentenced to 11 years in prison, 85 lashes, and more

Yaghoubi’s case is not unique. Three university graduates have been detained under suspicious conditions, and there are fears that they may be mistreated as well. Kobra Huti, a 22-year-old graduate in Industrial Engineering, was arrested on February 8, 2023, from her home, and there is no information about her whereabouts or the conditions of her detention. Two other graduate students have also been detained, but there is no information available on their cases.

Jairan Nik Peyman, a Ph.D. student of animal physiology at Damghan University, was arrested on September 29, 2022, during the nationwide uprising. She was also a writer and women’s rights and animal rights activist. After being held in Intelligence Ministry Ward 209 of Evin Prison for two weeks, she was transferred to Qarchak Prison.

Parisa Parvaneh, a 19-year-old member of the Iranian Astronomy Association, was arrested on November 15, 2022, in Hashemiyeh Blvd., Mashhad. There is no news of her release, and her family was reportedly threatened not to publicize the news of her arrest.

These cases highlight the need for greater attention to be paid to human rights in Iran. The Iranian government has not commented on these cases. The international community is being urged to act and put pressure on Iran to respect human rights and ensure the safety of its citizens.

Many activists and organizations have called for the release of detainees and have condemned the mistreatment of prisoners. The United Nations has also expressed concern about the situation in Iran, with the High Commissioner for Human Rights calling for an independent investigation into the treatment of prisoners.

The international community must work together to promote human rights and ensure that prisoners are treated with dignity and respect.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTub