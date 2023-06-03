The group has since released numerous classified documents that shed light on the Iranian theocracy’s vulnerabilities and internal disputes.

GhyamSarnegouni achieved this by bypassing the regime’s digital security protocols. Notably, images of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi were replaced with pictures of Massoud Rajavi, leader of the Iranian Resistance, and President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI). In a clear statement of opposition, defaced images of Khamenei and Raisi were displayed on various websites.

The published documents indicate that the group infiltrated the targeted servers on multiple occasions, revealing a sustained effort rather than a one-time event. This letter confirms the growing internal discord within the regime and suggests that Shamkhani’s removal was the result of this power struggle.

Raisi’s letter to Shamkhani sharply criticizes the latter’s approach to the nationwide protests that erupted in September. The letter suggests that Shamkhani undermined Khamenei’s narrative that protests were minor incidents instigated by external enemies, indicating a significant division within the regime. Raisi urged for more proactive intelligence and security strategies and reprimanded Shamkhani for his merely descriptive and analytical reports.

This leak not only underlines the deep-seated power struggle within Iran’s clerical regime but also exposes their vulnerabilities. Khamenei’s move to consolidate power, including appointing Raisi as president and handpicking parliament members, has seemingly led to tensions that could potentially destabilize the regime.

The leaked documents demonstrate the intensity of the internal conflicts within the regime, and the removal of a high-ranking official like Shamkhani raises doubts about the regime’s ability to maintain its ground in the face of future adversities. The actions of GhyamSarnegouni illustrate the growing power and boldness of the opposition, challenging the regime’s authority and exposing its vulnerabilities.

