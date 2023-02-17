Iranian high school girl in coma after expulsion threat

Zahra Ahmadi, a 17-year-old student at Umm Kulthum High School in Sardasht, West Azerbaijan, suffers from diabetes. On January 11, 2023, the school’s principal, Mrs. Sediqi Pirizadeh, threatened to expel her and handed her over to security authorities for posting stories on Instagram in support of the Iran protests. The stress from the threat caused her to fall into a coma, and there are no updates on her condition.

Meanwhile, many innocent citizens are still imprisoned, and some are summoned to serve their sentences in unfair and summary trials. One such example is Zeinab Mousavi, an Iranian comedian who was arrested in Qom by security forces in October 2022. She spent 25 days in solitary confinement and was sentenced to two years in prison without information about her charges. On February 12, 2023, she was summoned to serve her jail sentence.

In Urmia, 18 young people, including four young women, were tried in a summary trial for “acting to harm the integrity or independence of the country” and “assembly and collusion to act against national security through teaching the use of Molotov cocktails and propaganda against the state.” The trial session was held for only a few minutes, and each of the young people may be sentenced to two to five years in prison with a bail of 500 million tomans.

These cases are just a few examples of the ongoing human rights violations in Iran, despite the government’s claims of amnesty and release. The international community must take notice and hold the Iranian government accountable for its actions.

