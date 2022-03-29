Iranian Literature Scholar and MEK Supporter Passes Away

Dr. Manouchehr Hazarkhani, one of the most prominent literary academics and Chair of the National Council of Resistance of Iran NCRI’s Culture and Art Committee, died on March 18 in a hospital on the outskirts of Paris.

Since his college days, Dr. Hazarkhani has been a supporter of the oil nationalization campaign led by the late Iranian Prime Minister, Dr. Mohammad Mossadeq. He continued his education in France, earning a PhD in medicine from the University of Montpellier and then studying pathology at the Paris Medical School.

He became a member of the Iranian Students’ Union’s executive board after becoming an activist in France. He was also a founding member of the Iranian Socialist Society and the Confederation of Iranian Students in Europe, which subsequently became the World Confederation of Iranian Students.

Dr. Manouchehr Hezarkhani, One of #Iran 's Brightest Minds, Iconic Writers, and Most Acclaimed Intellectuals Passes Away https://t.co/V5GRBIlV2u — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) March 18, 2022

Dr. Hazarkhani joined the Writers’ Association after returning to Iran and was elected to the association’s board of directors multiple times, before and after the 1979 revolution.

He wrote and translated several books and articles in the political and social fields over the period of 70 years, including works by Antonio Gramsci, Aimé Césaire, Maxime Rodinson, Frantz Fanon, and Roy Medvedev.

Dr. Hazarkhani was also one of the first notable political activists to join the NCRI in October 1981, and campaigned for more than 40 years against Iran’s governing religious fascism.

Dr. Hezarkhani served as the NCRI representative in Rome from 1982 to 1984. He has been the editor in charge of the NCRI’s Shura Magazine, a monthly print journal, since early 1985. He later worked as an editor for the Farsi-language Iran-Zamin monthly from 1994 to 1996.

Dr. Hezarkhani visited the MEK in Ashraf again in 2008, after the US invasion of Iraq and when all MEK members were gathered at Camp Ashraf. There, he talked with individuals who had come to fight for their country’s freedom and democracy, but who were now besieged and living in fear of the future. He also spoke with a number of Iraqi tribal leaders and ordinary residents, who saw the MEK as natural allies in their fight against the Iranian regime’s unseen entry into their country. He authored a book about his findings after returning to Paris, and it was published as a “report on the city of Ashraf.”

Years ago, when writing about Iran’s renowned novelist Samad Behrangi’s legendary short work “The little black fish,” Dr. Hezarkhani reiterated the “little fish’s” words. “If I inevitably come face-to-face with death – which I will – it would not be important. What is important is what impact my life or death will have on the lives of others.”

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the NCRI President-elect, expressed her heartfelt condolences to Dr. Hezarkhani’s family, the NCRI Chair and its members, as well as all members and supporters of the Iranian Resistance, the community of writers, cultural figures, and intellectuals in our country, and the Iranian people, following his death.

Mrs. Rajavi stated Hezarkhani “embodied the dignity of Iran’s writers and intellectuals in the struggle against the Sheikh (the mullahs) and the Shah,” and that Hezarkhani had now become part of the ideal of liberation itself.

My deepest & heartfelt condolences on passing of one of #Iran's most prominent intellectuals, Dr. Manounchehr Hezarkhani, NCRI’s Culture & Art Committee Chair, to his family, NCRI Chairman, all members & supporters of the Iranian Resistance, Iran’s cultural & literary community. pic.twitter.com/ubcL3FSf0p — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) March 18, 2022

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook) and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube