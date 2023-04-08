Iranian nationwide uprising marks 203rd day with intense anti-regime protests

On Thursday, the uprising marked its 203rd day following a busy night of intense anti-regime protests and rallies in the capital Tehran. The latest wave of protests comes after Wednesday witnessed a string of new chemical gas attacks by regime operatives targeting all-girls schools. This highly sensitive subject for the Iranian public has sparked outrage and intensified protests across the country.

Protests in Iran have expanded to at least 282 cities, with over 750 people killed and more than 30,000 arrested by the regime’s forces. The names of 675 killed protesters have been published by the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK).

The MEK Resistance Units and protesters in cities across Iran have responded with a wave of new anti-regime measures, including torching images of regime founder Ruhollah Khomeini and current Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, attacking seminaries and paramilitary bases, and attacking various branches of banks associated with the regime and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Teachers, employees of the governor’s office, nurses, and assistant nurses of hospitals, and workers of various companies and organizations have also joined the protests, rallying for better economic conditions and paychecks, the release of their unjustly jailed colleagues, and protesting against corruption, inflation, and poor living conditions.

Iranian opposition President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) has praised the brave people of Tehran for taking to the streets despite the mullahs’ oppression and continuing the Iranian people’s anti-regime protests with a recommenced pledge to overthrow the mullahs’ regime.

“I salute the courageous young people of Tehran’s Shahr-e Ziba district, who shattered the darkness of repression by chanting ‘Freedom! Freedom! Freedom!’ In commemoration of Hamidreza Rouhi, the slain protester of the 2022-2023 Iran uprising, they renewed their vow with all the martyrs that they will stand till the end. Khamenei and his regime have no escape from the inevitable overthrow by Iran’s rebellious women and youth,” the NCRI President-elect emphasized.

The regime’s attacks on all-girls schools have sparked international condemnation, with human rights organizations calling for an end to the regime’s violent tactics against innocent children. The Iranian people’s protests show no signs of slowing down as they continue to demand freedom and democracy for their country, despite the regime’s brutal crackdown on dissent.

