Iranian Officials Try to Manipulate Public in Run up to Presidential Elections

In the run-up to the presidential elections in Iran, politicians are resorting to all sorts of tactics to gain acceptance by the public. For example, some officials are talking about the brutal crackdown against protesters in November 2019.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reports that Mahmoud Sadeghi, a former member of parliament, said in a recent video clip that the government was involved with the killing of people in the streets during the protests that broke out after the announcement that fuel prices would massively rise.

Sadeghi said that he has spoken to the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) about the people that were being killed in the streets. He said that he questioned what the authorities were doing by killing the protesters. The secretary of the SNSC told him that they were simply following orders.

The protests that broke out in November 2019 took the regime by surprise. Protests spread to more than 200 towns and cities across the country and were largely organized through social media. Very quickly, the regime realized that it had to act quickly.

The Supreme Leader called the protesters “hooligans”, claiming that they did not love their country.

It became clear that the Supreme Leader himself had ordered suppression, calling on forces to “do whatever it takes” to end the protests. More than 1,500 protesters and bystanders were brutally killed by the notorious Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the State Security Forces (SSF). More than 12,000 people were arrested.

Reuters confirmed in a special report on December 23, 2019, about the deadly crackdown on November nationwide protests in Iran the death toll of 1500 that was announced by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI) on December 15, 2019.

Several of the candidates are portraying themselves as “moderates” or “opposition” figures. Saeed Mohammad, one of the Supreme Leader’s appointees, is declaring himself to be the opposition candidate. He and his fellow candidates will proceed to exploit the public’s distrust of the current government in order to gain the presidency.

But no matter what the candidates portray themselves as, the people of Iran have already made it very clear that they trust neither side. They are all on the same side after all – they all work towards the goals of the Supreme Leader and there is no shred of moderation at all anywhere in the regime’s leadership.

During the most recent uprisings, the people have been heard chanting that “the game is over” for reformists and hardliners.

The people also have a deep hatred for the notorious Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The people describe the IRGC as Iran’s ISIS and they were glad to hear of the death of Qassem Soleimani, the IRGC’s Quds Force commander in January last year.

The speaker of the regime’s parliament, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, said that the regime is in a very precarious situation. He said that the “current situation of the Islamic Revolution is very critical” and that there are “dilemmas in the management and executive sectors”.

This is certainly true and the people are not going to welcome another corrupt mullah. They want to be rid of the mullahs altogether and want to move towards freedom, democracy, peace, and the respect of human rights.

