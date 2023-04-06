Iranian people reject dictatorship and aspire to democracy, says Belgian Parliament member

“The Iranian people today reject this dictatorship and obviously and legitimately aspire to a republic, a democratic republic, a secular republic,” said Aït-Baala in her address to a grand rally in Brussels.

She added, “This regime continues to be a threat not only to the population but it is also a threat to security, both national and European and, I would say, even global. This regime of the mullahs constitutes a threat to security, whether for its people but also, and unfortunately, it must be said, this regime today also resorts to policies that must be denounced throughout the world, in particular, because there are abuses committed against the people, but also because this regime also participates in hostage-taking. Unfortunately, a regime has practiced terrorism by instrumentalizing the country’s diplomacy. But fortunately, there is awareness.”

Aït-Baala also spoke about her meeting with Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the leader of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), the main opposition movement against the mullahs for at least four decades. She hailed Rajavi’s courage and determination and acknowledged her as a source of inspiration for the protest movement in Iran.

“While today the Iranian people around the world show us how much, after this uprising, they are determined to continue to lead the fight. And unfortunately, after the sad death of Mahsa Amini, these people today aspire to a radical change of regime after the dictatorship of the Shah, which they rejected and which opened the doors to the mullahs’ regime,” Aït-Baala said.

She emphasized the importance of the European Union blacklisting the regime’s IRGC, as requested in recent resolutions by the European Parliament and the Belgian Parliament. “I believe that now we have to take action. I would say that this Iranian New Year sees the Iranian spring in the wake of freedom and democracy in Iran,” she said.

