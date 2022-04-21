Iranian Political Prisoner in Critical Health Condition Denied Medical Treatment

Despite being seriously ill, regime security forces forcibly brought back political prisoner Fatemeh Mosanna, 53, to Evin prison on April 3. Mosanna was imprisoned despite having an intestine infection for which she cannot be treated while in prison, according to her doctors. Because of her medical condition, prison officials had to grant her a furlough to allow her to receive treatment, however, they decided to send her back to prison before she could be treated.

Meanwhile, her family’s home has been confiscated by the Setad organization, which is controlled by regime supreme leader Ali Khamenei. Her mother and two children live there. Her loved ones are now in danger of losing their homes. Hassan Sadeghi, her husband, has been imprisoned in Gohardasht prison for more than five years.

Fatemeh Mosanna was arrested when she was 13 years old, in 1981, she was tortured for three years. Ali, Mostafa, and Morteza, her brothers, were executed in Evin prison in 1982-82 because they were members of the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK).

Mosanna, her husband, and their two children were arrested in February 2012 for holding a memorial service for Hassan’s father, Gholamhossein Sadeghi, a MEK member who died in Camp Liberty, Iraq, due to an Iranian-backed Iraqi government’s medical blockade.

Vaziri, who ordered Mosanna’s detention, is a well-known torturer in the regime’s judiciary and is responsible for the deaths of dozens of political detainees. Alireza Shir Mohammad Ali, Behnam Mahjoubi, Sasan Niknafis, and Baktash Abtin, political prisoners, were all murdered by him. Vaziri not only tortures prisoners, but he also persecutes their families and tortures them psychologically.

