Iranian protests continue as the nation rejoices the defeat of the mullahs’ World Cup 2022 team

On Wednesday, the 76th day of Iran’s nationwide uprising, truck drivers across the country stood firm and continued their nationwide strike. Furthermore, people in various cities are continuing to demonstrate against the mullahs’ regime through night rallies and other means.

People took to the streets in dozens of cities on Tuesday night to celebrate the regime’s football team’s loss to the United States in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The Iranian people have been celebrating because they do not consider the football team to be their national team, but rather one that represents the Iranian regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and the mullahs’ regime.

Citizens in several cities held memorial services for protesters killed by security forces in recent days. A large crowd gathered in Mahabad for protest rallies during a mourning ceremony for Suresh Niknam, who was killed by security forces three days ago. People gathered in Bandar-e Anzali for the funeral of Mehran Samak.

November 30 – Bandar-e Anzali, northern #Iran

Locals gathered for the funeral of Mehran Samak, killed last night by the regime's security forces, began chanting "Death to the dictator!" among other anti-regime slogans.#IranRevolution2022

#مهران_سماک

A video report from northwest Iran showed the Jolfa-Maran Road completely empty of trucks on Wednesday morning. Another report from Isfahan, central Iran, claims that local employees of the Water and Sewage Department have gone on strike in search of answers to long-standing demands.

Initial reports on Tuesday morning indicated that truck drivers at the Shiraz refinery in south-central Iran were on strike, continuing the nationwide movement that is gaining traction. Truck drivers in Sanandaj and Marivan in western Iran’s Kurdistan Province, as well as ports in Bandar Abbas, went on strike. According to local activists, hundreds of trucks were parked at a city terminal and nearby roads. Similar strikes were reported in Kermanshah and Dehaqan, both in Isfahan Province.

November 29 – Tehran, #Iran

November 29 – Tehran, #Iran

Locals in the capital's Abdulabad district celebrated the loss of Khamenei's team in #WorldCup2022 on the 75th night of the nationwide uprising.

Protesters set fire to the local office of Khamenei’s representative in Mahdasht, a city in Alborz Province west of Tehran, according to reports.

Nurses from Khomeini Hospital in Tehran also held a protest gathering, demanding answers from regime officials on long-standing demands. Today, nurses at Isfahan’s Al-Zahra University Hospital also held a protest rally.

Workers at the Maad Koush Steel Company in Hormozgan Province, southern Iran, went on strike as another sector of the country’s industry joined the nationwide strike. According to other reports from Sanandaj, schoolchildren were seen erecting roadblocks by emptying dumpsters and setting fire to the trash.

November 30 – Tehran, #Iran

November 30 – Tehran, #Iran

Employees of the Raja New Industrial Company are on strike. This company is associated to Tehran Railways.

The Express website in the United Kingdom published an article written by Mina Lotfi, a member of the MEK Resistance Units inside Iran. She concentrated on the ongoing conflict with the mullahs and the regime’s conspiracies.

“All we are asking is that our legitimate rights be recognized… Proscribe the IRGC as a terrorist entity; close Iranian embassies; guarantee our unhindered access to the internet. The West should take these actions, and we will overthrow the ayatollahs ourselves,” she explained.

