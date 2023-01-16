Iranian regime continues to brutally punish women protesters

According to social media reports, IRGC intelligence forces in Zahedan attacked and arrested Ms. Ghazal Pakzad. Ghazal Pakzad, 30, is a fashion designer. She was arrested on suspicion of engaging in cyberspace activity and publishing posts in support of the Iranian people’s nationwide uprising.

Reyhaneh Pakzad, a Zahedan resident and women’s swimming coach, was also detained at her home by IRGC intelligence forces and taken to an unknown location. She has been charged with “propaganda activity against the state in cyberspace,” and her Instagram account has been blocked.

Due to a lack of information and concern about her daughters’ conditions, Reyhaneh and Ghazal Pakzad’s mother has been hospitalized.

Sanaz Tafazzoli

Ms. Sanaz Tafazzoli was denied release by officials at Mashhad’s Central Prison, also known as Vakilabad.

Ms. Sanaz Tafazzoli was arrested by the Mashhad Intelligence Department on November 22, 2022, and after 35 days, she was transferred from the Intelligence Department to the Mashhad Central Prison.

Ms. Tafazzoli’s charges have not yet been made public, but the case’s investigator has stated that she is charged with “propaganda against the state.” Branch 903 of the court set a high bail of ten billion tomans for Sanaz Tafazzoli’s temporary release.

On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, the court accepted the bail bond of ten billion tomans and ordered Ms. Tafazzoli’s release from Mashhad’s Vakilabad prison. However, when the family arrived at Vakilabad prison, the authorities refused to release her due to the investigator’s objection. Simultaneously, the bail was not returned, and the court took possession of it.

Faezeh Abdipour

Faezeh Abdipour, a student activist, was sentenced to 7 years in prison by the Gorgan Revolutionary Court.

Faezeh Abdipour is from Gachsaran and graduated from Mazandaran’s Allameh Tabatabai University. On November 22, 2022, security forces apprehended her.

After completing the interrogation period, Faezedh Abdipour was transferred to Gorgan Prison. On January 5, she was released from Amin Abad Prison in Gorgan after 45 days on bail of 300 million tomans and a surety of 60 million tomans.

Ms. Abdipour was sentenced to four years in prison for seduction and incitement to kill, as well as the war against national security, one year for propaganda against the state, two years for publishing lies, and a fine of two million tomans.

Mohammad Sharifi Moghaddam, Ms. Abdipour’s husband, is also incarcerated.