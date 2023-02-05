Iranian regime continues to crack down on university professors and students

This marks a continuation of the regime’s efforts to clamp down on opposition, with many students and professors becoming the victims of the brutal purge.

The history of the regime’s enmity with Iran’s universities dates back to the aftermath of the 1979 revolution. The new regime, founded by Ruhollah Khomeini, felt threatened by the universities and launched a ‘cultural revolution’ to control them. The universities were forced to close, and opposition was repressed, leading to the purging and expulsion of many students, professors, and intellectuals.

When the universities were eventually reopened, the regime heavily controlled them with the help of its intelligence service, the MOIS, and the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC).

In the latest round of dismissals, two professors from the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Tehran were removed from their jobs on false pretenses. The institution did not provide a clear reason for their dismissal, instead blaming it on security issues.

Most academics and experts have considered these actions a result of a political and security view of the university, and they have warned about the harms of these encounters with university professors and students.

Sociologist and retired professor at Tehran University, Saeed Moidfar, spoke about the dismissals, stating that the university is no longer a scientific environment but the playground of non-scientific factors. This is causing the university to lose its credibility and original values, with academically qualified professors being expelled while less qualified individuals are allowed to enter the university.

“We have lost a lot of talents and forced them to migrate, and now this harmful process has an alarming acceleration,” it added.

“As long as the current view rules the country,” the daily warns,” the country will continue to suffer brain drain and become isolated from the rest of the world, lacking the characteristics of a well-known society that can compete in today’s world.”

