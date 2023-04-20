Iranian regime denies education to students involved in uprising

Female students have been particularly affected, as the regime uses education as a means of exerting pressure on this intellectual and freedom-loving class.

Zahra Rahimi, a chemistry student at Yazd University, was banned from studying for two years by the Disciplinary Council of Yazd University. During her third hearing before the disciplinary committee, the university president insulted her, causing her to suffer a heart condition that required an ambulance to be called. Similarly, four female students from Damghan University have been banned from studying for one semester, and their disciplinary appeal decisions were confirmed objectively.

In another case, Niloufar Mirzaii, a graphics student at Al-Zahra University, was arrested and detained during nationwide protests. After her release from prison, she was suspended from studying for two semesters by the disciplinary committee of Al-Zahra University.

Shakiba Hoshiar, a mechanical engineering student at Razi University, was denied education for two semesters (2.5 years) by the disciplinary committee for participating in student rallies during the 2022 protests. Similarly, Tabriz University of Medical Sciences banned 16 medical students from attending classes as punishment for participating in a protest against the poisoning of students.

Aida Ghorbani, a student of Italian language at Tehran University, was denied education for one semester despite her appeal. She was also expelled from the university dormitory without prior notice or notification of the verdict. In addition, her course selection has also been canceled.

These students have committed no crime other than seeking freedom and justice. Zahra Rahimi took to Twitter after her recovery, saying: “When will Iran, when will humanity see happiness? I am sorry for this cruelty. I am sorry to those who brought me to the brink of death.”

The regime’s suppression of the student community is a violation of basic human rights and academic freedom. The denial of education to students reflects the regime’s fear of educated and informed young people who can challenge its oppressive policies. The international community must speak out against this blatant violation of human rights and support the Iranian students’ quest for freedom and justice.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTu