Iranian Regime is Behind the Drone Strike on the Iraqi Prime Minister

Following the first global broadcast, the news of the drone strike on the Iraqi Prime Minister’s residential house has gained significant attention in Iran’s state-run media. The Iranian dictatorship and its proxy forces in Iraq were named as the main perpetrators of the terror assault by the majority of the international media and even certain government authorities.

This is confirmed by an examination of the situation of the regime’s mercenaries in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Iraq. The intrusions and crimes of the regime’s proxy forces, who are die-hard followers of Iran’s Velayat-e-Faqih (regime of supreme religious rule), have taken away the comfort, tranquillity, stability, and security of the people of the Middle East.

The regime’s supreme leader is committing these crimes under the guise of his regime’s “strategic depth,” and he is proud of it, as many of its officials have stated in speeches. But this has now become a problem for the government because they have poisoned the atmosphere to the point where it is toxic to them.

The humiliating defeat of the regime’s connected factions in Iraq’s recent election is also a representation of the people’s demands, who are fatigued by the regime’s groups’ crimes and looting and will certainly reshape Iraq’s political sphere.

The media linked with the regime’s supreme leader’s group were forced to portray the terrorist act as a display and the work of Iraq’s Prime Minister himself.

The major mouthpiece of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Kayhan newspaper, published a story regarding this topic with the unusual headline, “The unprofitable terror of Iraq’s prime minister, real or show?”

Media outlets from the regime’s so-called reformist group have reacted in the same way. For instance, Hassan Danaeifar, the regime’s former ambassador to Iraq, alleged in the Etemad newspaper that the incident was a conspiracy against the regime, implying that the US and Saudi Arabia were involved. A similar sentiment was expressed by Ali Shamkhani, as reported by the state-run daily Aftab-e-Yazd.

In an article headed ‘Consequences of the Assassination Attempt on the Iraqi Prime Minister,’ the state-run daily Arman pointed to the disarmament of the regime’s proxy forces in Iraq and wrote:

“One of the most important consequences could be the serious consideration of the issue of ‘unbridled weapons’ and its conversion into a national demand. The mean of the government and its allies are the weapons of Hashad al-Shaabi.”

Kazemi’s failed assassination and potential crisis for Iran’ is the title of another article in the state-run Arman daily that highlights other dimensions of this crisis for the regime:

“In my opinion, the story of the ‘field’ (so-called the regime is military actions) in Iraq has reached its final stages and calls for the arrival of ‘diplomacy’. Is the system ready for this scenario in Iraq? Apparently seems that it is not. From the conscience, only God is aware! So, is the instability of Iraq and the entry of the (system) into its possible quagmire certain?”

