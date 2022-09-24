Iranian regime officials are becoming increasingly concerned about women resistance

The death of Mahsa Amini, a young Iranian woman who was arrested and beaten by the Iranian regime’s repressive morality police, has enraged the Iranian people and sparked a wave of protests in recent days. In their protests, the people targeted the regime’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.

Women in Iran have been increasingly defying the regime’s repressive modesty laws in recent years. This has had such an impact on many regime officials that they are now forced to express their opposition to the regime’s medieval laws, which have ruled the country for the past four decades.

Fearing public outrage at the regime’s police forces, the state-run Iran daily wrote on September 18 in their publication, “The police force has made progress in the field of hijab; first, it gives a moral and punitive warning, then through an explanation, it familiarizes the mind of a low-veil person with the logic of the veil.”

These issues must be resolved, and there should be no comity in this situation. The perpetrators of this problem must be dealt with decisively. Not only that we speak about the harm, express some slogans, and then forget it. Like the event of the Ukrainian flight, where some of our beloved people lost their lives.”

Mostafa Mohaghegh Damad, another regime cleric, stated, “In a society where corruption, abuse, embezzlement, and bribery are heard every day, even from the national media… And the figures are astounding; the prohibition of evil will undoubtedly take on a new meaning, and other significant cases will emerge.”

“The orders that have been issued to follow up on the death of this 22-year-old Kurdish girl are all aimed at clarifying the nature of the incident and the reason for her death,” cleric Masih Mohajeri, the chief editor of the state-run Jomhouri Eslami daily, wrote in a note. “This action is also necessary, but it will not dry up the source of such incidents

“Only the Taliban does this to its citizens,” Jalal Rahimi Jalalabadi, a member of the regime’s Parliament’s Security Committee, said. ” If they couldn’t guide the people for four decades, they won’t be able to do so in 20 minutes when they beat them up.”

“The death of Mahsa Amini was just one example of the arrests that led to that bitter incident that became public,” he continued, “while we have dozens of news and reports every day that the (Morality) patrols detain people with disrespect, desecration, and severe psychological and emotional effects on the families.” They say, “We do our job, you change the law.”

Former IRGC member Hossein Alaii stated, “With such methods, some people recall Reza Shah’s violent behavior when he pulled the veil from the heads of Iranian women with police and security forces… Now we have to ask whether the Morality Patrol’s performance has increased women’s interest in better clothing, or has it caused some to react and oppose compulsory clothing,” he said.

