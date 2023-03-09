Iranian regime operatives behind chemical gas attacks targeting schoolkids

Regime operatives in Iran have been blamed for a long series of chemical gas attacks targeting school children across the country. Reports suggest that hundreds of schools have been targeted and several hundred, if not thousands, of students have been hospitalized for poisoning and suffocation symptoms. These barbaric attacks have outraged parents and the public, causing a rise in anti-regime dissent and protests.

The regime’s contradictory reports and state media denying the issue by blaming bogus reasons have only fuelled the anger. Regime officials are concerned that the rising anger could lead to uncontrollable protests.

Protests have now spread to at least 282 cities. According to the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), over 750 people have been killed and more than 30,000 arrested by the regime’s forces. MEK has published the names of 664 killed protesters.

March 6 – Mahabad, northwest #Iran

March 6 – Mahabad, northwest #Iran

Locals took to the streets protesting the regime's recent chemical gas attacks targeting schoolkids.

On Monday, retirees and pensioners of the regime’s telecommunications industry in various cities across the country held rallies, protesting their low pensions and poor economic conditions.

Meanwhile, regime operatives continued their gas attacks against schools in Iran on Monday. Reports indicate that several schools across the country have been targeted, leaving students in grave danger and unable to attend school without fear.

The Iranian opposition coalition President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), has condemned the attacks and voiced sympathy with the suffering students and their families. She also criticized the mullahs’ regime, calling for an international investigative mission, which she previously asked the UN to form.

Protests and demonstrations continued across the country, with people chanting anti-regime slogans, including “Death to the dictator!” and “Death to Khamenei, the murderer!”

Reports suggest that several schools were targeted on Monday, including all-girls schools and high schools in various cities. Footage from Divandarreh’s Khomeini Hospital emergency branch showed that at least four schools were targeted by regime operatives, leaving more than 60 students ill.

March 6 – Semnan, east of Tehran, #Iran

March 6 – Semnan, east of Tehran, #Iran

Regime operatives launched a chemical gas attack targeting the all-girls Payambar-e A'zam High School, leaving a number of students ill. Parents are seeking to help their children.

Protests continue outside the local governor’s office in the city of Divandarreh following chemical gas attacks targeting all-girls schools. In other cities, people chanted anti-regime slogans and called for the mullahs to leave power.

The ongoing chemical attacks targeting school children have caused public outrage, with people across the country demanding justice and accountability for those responsible. The situation is quickly becoming uncontrollable, and the regime’s attempts to deny the issue are only fueling the people’s anger.

