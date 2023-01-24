Iranian regime responds to EU terrorist designation of IRGC with threats

The European Parliament passed a resolution urging the European Union to label Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) as a terrorist organization. This unprecedented action, combined with growing calls in the green continent, where appeasement policy has been dominant for years, has caused significant upheaval in the regime.

This decision follows five months of anti-regime protests in Iran, which many regards as the country’s new revolution.

“Including the IRGC on the list of terrorist organizations is consistent with the failed street protests against the system. “The enemies want to stop the nation,” said Ebrahim Raisi, president of the Iranian regime, on January 19, according to Fars News Agency, an outlet affiliated with the IRGC.

@Maryam_Rajavi stated on July27:"We urge #Britain🇬🇧,#Europe🇪🇺&all states 2 stop accommodating the mullahs,Do not help them scale down the sanctions. Stand up to them,Place #IRGC, #MOIS, Khamenei’s office,Rouhani [&Zarif] on the terror list"@GlobalCRL — Giulio Terzi (@GiulioTerzi) August 2, 2019

“Today, the European Parliament adopted a draft of an emotional, rough, and unprofessional resolution. “We have previously stated that the IRGC is an official and governmental institution,” the regime’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stated on January 19.

For decades, the Iranian opposition, the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), and its parent coalition group, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), have sought and demanded that the IRGC be declared a terrorist organization.

For decades, they have been exposing the illicit activities of the IRGC’s various branches and associated proxy groups, which have been waging war against neighboring countries and carrying out terror attacks around the world. The revelations of the NCRI have become a decisive and influential baseline for many designations and sanctions regimes around the world.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) must be placed on the EU terror list and sanctioned.#Iran pic.twitter.com/mqIAn8yJOE — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) November 28, 2017

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the NCRI’s president-elect, reminded the EU Parliament in her statement on January 19 that “Article 2 of the ten-point plan for the Future of Iran calls for the dissolution and disbandment of the IRGC, the terrorist Qods Force, plainclothes groups, Basij, the Ministry of Intelligence (MOIS), the Cultural Revolution Council, and all suppressive patrols and institutions.”

Following the adoption of the EP resolution, regime officials acknowledged the Iranian Resistance’s role in mobilizing European legislators to list the IRGC as a terrorist organization, rendering the regime’s ability to oppress people ineffective.

“The European Parliament regards the IRGC as a terrorist organization. MEPs reached this conclusion a few hours ago. But who are the signatories to this resolution? And with whom do they frequently interact? The answer is Maryam Rajavi,” said Iran’s state television on January 19.

