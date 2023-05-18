Iranian regime rocked by internal dissent and protests: Supreme Leader Khamenei under fire

Public chants of “Death to Khamenei” signal a tangible loss of public confidence, a stark indication of a country teetering on the brink. In an unprecedented shift, insiders and former supporters of the regime are now openly recognizing its looming collapse.

Mehdi Nassiri, former editor of the state-run newspaper Keyhan, known for his role in suppressing dissent, made some extraordinary remarks during a recent televised debate. Directly criticizing Khamenei and attributing him with the country’s distress and public anger, Nassiri’s comments marked a rare instance of such public criticism in a regime where dissent is not tolerated.

Nassiri also expressed disdain for the regime’s recent agreement with Saudi Arabia. “They speak of glory, but what glory? You have brought humiliation upon everyone – from the worthless passport to those living in poverty and misery”, Nassiri lamented. He also condemned the removal of Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr’s name from the streets as a profound humiliation.

Nassiri didn’t stop there. He went on to criticize the regime’s policy and support of Russia in its war on Ukraine, accusing them of backing Putin’s aggression and lying about weapons support. The Supreme Leader’s involvement in minor matters of both foreign and domestic affairs, he said, showcased the extent of Khamenei’s absolute control over the country’s governance.

Nassiri further opined, “The present constitution has transformed the system into a dictatorial and oppressive authoritarian regime, and it is regrettable that we are left with no other option but to reconsider this method of governance.”

Meanwhile, a former regime official associated with the ‘Mojahedin of the Islamic Revolution of Iran Organization’ launched a scathing attack on Khamenei in an article. The official accused Khamenei of prolonging an “illegitimate and seizing reign”, further underlining the regime’s corruption and despotism.

The dissenting voices within the establishment, once unthinkable, indicate a significant shift in Iran’s political landscape, demonstrating the powerful impact of the people’s united call for change.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTu