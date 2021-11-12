Iranian Regime Sets Up a ´Smoke Screen´ to Conceal its Retreat

On November 5, the Iranian Friday Prayer leaders attempted to portray the retaking of an oil tanker by the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) as a triumph for the regime. One of them, preacher Mohammad Ali Al-Hashem, described the incident as a success because “one bullet hit seven targets.”

Oil tanker being captured in the Gulf of Oman

According to observers, these scripted comments by the dictatorship’sLeaders were intended to serve as a “smokescreen” to protect the leadership and divert public attention away from the regime’s core problem. What, specifically, is the regime’s main issue? It doesn’t take much digging to figure out why the government is so excited about an oil tanker being captured in the Gulf of Oman.

The state-run news agency Fars the day after the event in a note titled, ‘Crossing the twofold subject of the field and diplomacy/ Why was Raisi’s praise for the IRGC’s power important?’ revealed the truth about the regime’s motivations in this situation.

Tehran assaulted its opposition, (PMOI)

“The first military event under the new regime was the collision of IRGC speedboats with American pirates. This is crucial since Ali Bagheri, the Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, indicated on Wednesday (November 3) that the Vienna discussions would continue on November 29.”

To compensate for its vulnerability, Tehran assaulted its opposition, the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), whose members were stationed in Iraq and are now in Albania, before every strategic move whose outcome would be against the regime.

Khamenei, we don’t negotiate with us

Now that they’ve lost this chance, they’re compelled to demonstrate their phony power through such James Bond-style antics. The goal of this drumming isn’t to terrify the opposing team. It’s to bolster its despondent troops. In addition, to project the illusion that the new Hezollahi government is bringing daring and power to the negotiating table.

Interestingly, prior to this event and the regime’s agreement to sit at the negotiating table, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei classified conversations with the US as concessions and declared that they would not negotiate with the US on August 1, 2016.

“I’ve been saying for years that we don’t negotiate with the Americans.” They will take a stride forward if you take a step back…”

Raisi stated that the JCPOA was not his first choice

Before Ebrahim Raisi’s government, he stated that the JCPOA was not his first choice, and his inner circle claimed that he accepted the ‘Heroic flexibility’ due to the insistence of the then-officials and that he would retreat in front of the United States. But how about right now? The power is now in the hands of Khamenei’s preferred government.

Iran analysts claim that the regime does not have any cards to play with. And it calls for negotiations on every occasion, but with “humiliating flexibility.” However, in an inverted manner.

“The Americans are always eager to talk to Iran; we’ve made our decision, but you’re still hesitant.” We did not abandon the JPCOA; you have disrupted it, and Islamic Iran will not accept eroding discussions if you do not return and negotiate.”

