Iranian regime torn amid internal strife and public discontent

However, a couple of years down the line, amid a nationwide uprising, the same voices are critiquing Raisi’s failure to manage the country’s crises effectively.

On May 13, an article surfaced in the “Resalat” newspaper, an outlet closely affiliated with Khamenei’s faction, reflecting on the implications of Raisi’s incompetence. “Ignoring people will be met with their anger and frustration,” the newspaper cautioned.

The paper lambasted the government officials’ obliviousness to the skyrocketing inflation and the struggles of ordinary Iranians. “Honorable Ministers! How do you understand or feel the soaring inflation and the hardship to pay rent when you only go from your house parking lot to your ministry’s parking?” the article queried.

In a striking revelation of the regime’s escalating internal strife, the parliament impeached Reza Fatemi Amin, Raisi’s Minister of Industry, Mines, and Trade, despite Khamenei’s appeal for unity among officials.

This impeachment followed Raisi’s controversial dismissal of two cabinet members in April, openly defying Khamenei’s directive to avoid propagating corruption allegations. The parliament dismissed Fatemi Amini, acknowledging the prevalent corruption within his tenure.

In an attempt to fortify the regime since 2020, Khamenei propagated a “young and Hezbollahi” government vision. He personally handpicked the Majlis and manipulated the 2021 presidential elections to secure Raisi’s victory.

Yet, these power struggles are further weakening the regime. In light of this, Resalat warned the officials about the severe consequences of internal conflicts.

Resalat’s critical coverage reveals the cracks within the regime, the leaders’ disconnectedness from the populace, and the rising discontentment among Iranians. As the internal conflicts intensify, the regime’s strength continues to deteriorate, suggesting a turbulent time ahead for the country’s leadership.

