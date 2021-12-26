Iranian Regime Will Continue to Deny Teachers from their most Basic Demands

After months of teacher protests, Iran’s regime has finally stated that it will meet their requests in a bill enacted by the Majlis (parliament). However, as many predicted, the bill is merely a short-term fix designed to silence demonstrators without addressing any core issues.

The bill is merely a short-term fix designed

The Majlis enacted the “teacher’s ranking” measure on Wednesday, which had been a major issue of debate and one of the primary demands of the millions of teachers who have protested and gone on strike in recent months.

The bill earned 117 yes votes, 86 no votes, and 11 abstentions in the House of Representatives. The bill took “nearly a decade” to pass, according to Majlis speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and its budgetary needs are now being met “according to the constitution.”

While the regime boasted about the bill and its accomplishments, Iranian teachers accuse the regime of failing to meet its requirements. The bill was deemed deceptive and inappropriate by the Iranian Teachers Coordination Council.

At least 600 trillion rials is needed to meet the country’s teaching

In the coming Persian year, beginning in March 2022, a total of 250 trillion rials will be distributed to about 734,000 teachers across Iran, according to the bill. However, it ignores the tens of thousands of instructors who work on an unofficial basis because the education ministry refuses to recruit them despite passing the test.

The measure also stipulates that the budget will be allocated only if the government can raise the required sums. The government is already facing significant fiscal deficits, with no clear measures in place to address them.

It’s also worth noting that Rahim Zareh, the Majlis budget commission’s spokesperson in 2020, stated that the government will require at least 600 trillion rials to meet the country’s teaching needs. This means that, despite months of demonstrations, teachers are only getting half of what they deserve.

Teachers protested in over 110 cities

Several rounds of protests have already been arranged by the Teacher’s Council across Iran, including a three-day walkout from December 11 to December 13. Teachers protested in over 110 cities, demanding school reform, higher salaries, the implementation of the ranking law, and the release of regime-arrested teacher activists.

The Council has issued a further statement warning that unless the regime approves the whole ranking plan by December 19 and releases the imprisoned teachers, the teachers’ community would restart their nationwide protests.

It’s worth emphasizing that, despite huge budget deficits and a faltering economy, the government has no hesitation about funding its nefarious actions.

The IRGC will receive twice as much money as it did last year

The Revolutionary Guards will receive more than twice as much money as they did last year, according to the budget bill. Meanwhile, the budget of the state-run broadcasting corporation, which is at the heart of the regime’s propaganda machine, has been increased by 50%. The judiciary has also witnessed an increase in budget, which is in the responsibility of detaining and prosecuting demonstrators and dissidents.

In other words, in the face of its dismal performance, the regime is ready itself for further protests and discontent. Meanwhile, the budget’s share of teachers, workers, government employees, and other working citizens results in increased poverty, greater prices, and no other option but to take to the streets to demand their rights in their own way.

Follow Maryam Rajavi’s on her site Twitter & Facebook and follow NCRI (Twitter & Facebook)

MEK Iran (on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube