Iranian Resistance Condemns Execution of Habib Chaab by Regime’s Judiciary

The regime’s judiciary news agency, Mizan, announced two days ago the execution of Habib Farajullah Chaab, also known as Habib Asuyd.

The Iranian Resistance strongly denounces this cruel act carried out by the regime’s judiciary against Arab compatriot, Habib Chaab. Habib Chaab, who had Swedish citizenship, was abducted by Ministry of Intelligence agents through a female agent and lured to Iran in a criminal act of kidnapping in October 2020.

In its statements on November 1, 2020, and March 12, 2023, the Iranian Resistance unequivocally called upon the Swedish government, the European Union, and the United Nations to make accountable the ruling religious fascism in Iran and take decisive action to prevent this execution.

The Iranian Resistance calls on the United Nations, the European Union, and the Swedish government to immediately act to return Asyud, who holds Swedish residency. Facilitating any opportunities for the kidnapping of Iranian refugees and dissidents against the Iranian regime, and sending them back to Iran by other countries, especially Iran’s neighbors, is unacceptable and revolting.

The rights of Asyud, Sharmahd, and Zam must be fully and completely respected by international laws and the monitoring of the Swedish, German, and French governments.”

The Iranian Resistance reiterates its demand that the leaders of the Iranian regime be held accountable for their criminal actions, including executions, kidnappings, and assassinations carried out abroad. The passports of regime agents and mercenaries should be revoked, and they should be prosecuted and expelled.

