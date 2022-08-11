Iranian Resistance launches the “we can and we must” campaign in support of a free Iran

According to Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), the Iranian Resistance has launched the “We can and we must” campaign in response to the Iranian regime’s efforts to portray there was no effective opposition to the mullahs’ oppressive rule.

Even the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), Khamenei’s main pillar of power, is losing control of the situation in Iran and is facing “incredible changes, trepidation, and tremors,” according to Mrs. Rajavi.

“In a religious dictatorship that is rotten to the core,” Mrs. Rajavi said, “Khamenei has now lost trust in the IRGC’s top brass and even in the division in charge of his own protection.”

“There is only one solution: the definitive destruction and dismantling of the Revolutionary Guards by uprisings and the Iranian people’s great army of freedom; by rebellious cities and Resistance Units, by widespread support from various strata of people who have risen up and whose protests are depriving the regime of a respite,” Mrs. Rajavi said.

And only the Iranian people and their organized resistance movement are capable of achieving this goal.”In our homeland, we can and must hoist the flag of freedom, people’s sovereignty, and a republic,” Mrs. Rajavi said.

Mrs. Rajavi’s message has echoed throughout Iran. Resistance Units, a network of activists affiliated with the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), launched their own campaign, filming themselves repeating the slogan “We can and we must” and pledging to overthrow the mullahs’ tyrannical rule.

The Resistance Units placed posters of Maryam Rajavi in various locations with the slogan “We can and must.”

The Iranian Resistance’s campaign towards victory “#WeCanAndMust”

Iran on the brink of change and of the clerical regime’s overthrow #Westand4FreeIran pic.twitter.com/5SajF80Rlk — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) August 1, 2022

“Maryam Rajavi symbolizes free Iran,” read a poster hung from a bridge in Khorramabad. Similar activities took place in Tehran, where Resistance Units posted photos of Maryam Rajavi with messages about the Iranian people overthrowing the mullahs’ regime.

“Maryam Rajavi is Iran’s hope for a better tomorrow,” one poster said. These efforts are particularly significant in light of the regime’s extensive efforts to suppress MEK supporters and Resistance, Unit members.

Since the 1980s, the regime has executed over 120,000 MEK members and supporters, including a mass killing of 30,000 political prisoners during the summer of 1988, which is now celebrating its 34th anniversary.

Since August 2021, the regime’s president has been Ebrahim Raisi, a key figure in the 1988 massacre. Raisi has increased executions, tightened repressive measures, and launched a massive campaign to suppress MEK supporters and intimidate the public during his presidency. Political prisoners with ties to the MEK face the harshest punishments and treatment.

In addition to these efforts, the regime’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security has launched a massive propaganda campaign to demonize and discredit the MEK and to promote movements with no substantive organization or presence inside Iran.

However, the Resistance Units’ expanding network and growing activities demonstrate that, despite the regime’s massive efforts, the Iranian people are making significant progress toward freedom.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTub