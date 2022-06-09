Iranian retirees demonstrate for their basic rights chanting anti-regime slogans

They expressed their dissatisfaction with officials’ failure to address their dire financial circumstances and adjust their salaries in line with the rapidly rising inflation rate.“Death to [regime president Ebrahim] Raisi,” “The government betrays, the Majlis [parliament] supports it,” “Our enemy is right here, [the mullahs] lie in saying it is in America,” “Retirees, workers; unite,” and “We can only obtain our rights at the tarmac,” chanted by protesters.

The Raisi cabinet approved an enactment yesterday that increases the salary of pension recipients by 10%. This is despite the fact that the official inflation rate is over 40%. “We don’t want charity; we don’t want the 10% hike,” protesters chanted in response to the regime’s deceptive decision. They chanted, “The inflation rate is 100%, [the government] increases our salaries by a few percent.”

Raisi was also blamed by protesting retirees for not following through on his promises. “What happened to your promises, Raisi, you illiterate?” “Liar Raisi, what happened to your vows?” Protesters chanted, “Raisi, shame on you, let go of the country,” and “Death to the deceitful government.”

#IranProtests#Zanjan, WC #Iran—Social Security Organization retirees rally outside the provincial governorate, protesting officials' failure to adjust their salaries with inflation. "We don't want charity; we don't want a 10% increase," they chant. pic.twitter.com/QmuiP3PWqc — Iran News Update (@IranNewsUpdate1) June 6, 2022

Security forces attempted to disperse retirees’ march and gathering in Tabriz, the capital of East Azarbaijan’s northwestern province. They pushed back the authorities, however, and made their way through oppressive forces. They chanted, “Death to Raisi!”

The “2021 Presidential Election” was purged by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei via his Guardian Council in the spring of 2021, paving the way for his protégé Raisi to take office. Raisi was lauded by Khamenei and the terrorist-designated Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as the only solution to the people’s massive socio-economic problems.

Raisi, on the other hand, not only failed to address people’s heart-breaking problems, but he also rubbed insults into their wounds in less than a year. Raisi was not a savior, as evidenced by the regime’s recent failures and a significant increase in public protests. Instead, he is complicit in widespread corruption and grave human rights abuses.

Raisi’s baseless slogans about justice and financial reforms are also mocked by protesters. “We heard a lot of lies but did not see justice,” “We no longer live under tyranny,” and “High prices and inflation are killing the people,” they chant.

The government, for example, removed subsidies for essential food staples such as wheat, egg, chicken, and cooking oil in early May. The decision sparked public outrage in a number of cities. Bread price increases were falsely attributed to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and counter-smuggling measures, according to the regime.

“Bread has yet to be rationed in the war-torn country of Ukraine,” netizens joked, “but [authorities] have increased the bread price due to the Ukraine war.”

Former regime president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s remark about the IRGC was also remembered by citizens. In July 2011, he said, “The huge benefit of cigarette smuggling tempts everyone, let alone our smuggler brothers.”

"The bread has yet to be rationed in the war-torn #Ukraine️; instead, the bread has been rationed in #Iran due to #UkraineWar🤔," Iranians mock the regime's financial failure to cover people's essential needs. "Woe to this amount of glory!" "IRAN DOESN'T WORK" pic.twitter.com/1HAWZczwOI — Iran News Update (@IranNewsUpdate1) May 18, 2022

The radicalization of social and financial grievances heralds a new era of nationwide protests in Iran in such circumstances. “In Tehran, Tabriz, Rasht, Mashhad, Shiraz, Isfahan, Kerman, Ahvaz, Dezful, Mahshahr, Kermanshah, Abadan, and Khorramabad, retirees’ cries for justice echo. “I salute them for rising up in unison with all Iranians to demand an end to the mullahs’ regime,” said Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).

“In Tabriz today, Iran retirees rose up. Chanting, ‘Death to Raisi,’ they expressed the nation’s outrage against the mullahs and demands for the regime’s overthrow. The corrupt and criminal mullahs do not spare even the retirees’ meager salaries to fill their pockets.”

#EbrahimRaisi's name is synonymous with awful crimes against humanity. Not only did he mass murder thousands of political prisoners in #Tehran during #1988Massacre but he sentenced many inmates to amputation, lapidation, and falling. Will the west still appease such a criminal? pic.twitter.com/2uvKRPNkVx — Iran News Update (@IranNewsUpdate1) August 5, 2021

